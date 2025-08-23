- By Tapapriya Dutta
Coolie Box Office Collection Day 8: Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna starrer Tamil action thriller movie released in theatres on August 14. Since the movie entered its first week, the film has been seeing a drop in numbers each day. Despite the challenges, the movie has crossed Rs 230 crore in India as of now and is now aiming for Rs 240 crore. Seeing the downward trend, if Coolie does not buckle up and improve its box office numbers, it would be difficult for the film to cross Rs 250 crore in India soon.
Coolie Box Office Collection Day 8
As per Sacnik, the movie earned Rs 5.50 crore on Day 8. The net collection of Coolie stands at Rs 235.15 crore. The film had an overall 20.39 per cent Tamil occupancy on Friday. It had 12.33 per cent occupancy in the morning shows, 17.07 per cent in the afternoon shows, 23.09 per cent in the evening shows and 29.06 per cent in the night shows.
Day-Wise Collection Of Coolie
1: Rs 65 crore
2: Rs 54.75 crore
3: Rs 39.5 crore
4: 35.25 crore
5: Rs 12 crore
6: Rs 9.5 crore
7: Rs 7.5 crore
8: Rs 6.15 crore
9: Rs 5.50 crore
Do You Know The Budget Of Coolie?
The Tamil movie was made on a high budget of Rs 350 crore.
What Is The Plot Of Coolie?
The film focuses on a man and his inspiring journey of a relentless quest for vengeance since his youth/. His only aim is to make everything right in society. Coolie stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Aamir Khan, Upendra Rao and Shruti Haasan in pivotal roles. It has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran. It has a runtime of 2 hours and 50 minutes. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film. Coolie faced a major box office clash with War 2.