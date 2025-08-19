Rajinikanth Fitness Routine: The action-thriller movie Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, the legendary superstar of Indian cinema, is the highest-grossing Tamil movie of 2025. The movie is competing with War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR and has already made Rs 200 crore in India in five days. All the Rajinikanth fans are stunned by his high dose of action in the movie, making them wonder what the fitness routine of the 74-year-old actor. Over the years, the legendary actor, even after juggling a busy shooting schedule and public appearances, prioritises his health with a disciplined routine that includes strength training, squats, and other age-appropriate workouts. His dedicated fitness routine not only keeps him physically active but also reflects his belief in leading a balanced, mindful lifestyle.

The Coolie actor, defying his age, hits the gym regularly and recently, with the success of his movie, social media is filled with glimpses of his workout routine. Recently, a clip was shared by an X user, where Rajinikanth is seen working out, proving that fitness is for all ages. In the viral video, Rajinikanth is seen working out in the gym alongside his trainer. The Jailer actor is seen practising incline dumbbell press in the first part of the video, followed by a set of squats on a gym bench. At the end of the video, the actor is seen flexing his biceps with his fitness coach by his side.

Both of the exercises performed by Rajinikanth are extremely beneficial for the overall body and can be a good addition to the workout routine, even for seniors. Superstar workout 🏋️‍♂️❤️‍🔥pic.twitter.com/arASMUgVO3 — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) August 15, 2025 Incline Dumbbell Press An incline dumbbell press is basically pressing dumbbells from the chest by extending the arms up, while sitting at a 30 to 45 incline. This exercise targets the chest, shoulders and triceps and tones the upper chest muscles. Practising this exercise will help increase the strength and size of the upper body.

Squats The squat is a great exercise for your joints and muscles. It helps build strength in the upper and lower body. When performed correctly, this workout helps burn calories, prevent injuries, strengthen the core and improve posture and overall balance.