- By Swati Singh
- Fri, 22 Aug 2025 11:55 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Monali Thakur has expressed gratitude and relief following the Supreme Court's verdict on the protection of stray dogs, a decision that has sparked widespread debate and public outcry in recent weeks. "Grateful to all the protesters for proving we still have humanity left in many of us. Appreciate the honourable Supreme Court for being rational and humane. Was too upset, scared and traumatised for the last several days to even promote my new song which had so much of our hard work in it… Can now get back to it happily!!"
The apex court's ruling, which leaned towards a more compassionate and balanced approach in addressing the issue of stray dog welfare, was welcomed by animal rights activists, citizens and several celebrities. Among them, National Award-winning singer Monali Thakur shared an emotional message on social media, revealing the toll the ongoing situation had taken on her personally.
Recently, Monali unveiled her heartfelt single Ek Baar Phir, a track that reflects her personal journey and the struggles she faced over the years. The song quickly resonated with fans, trending across platforms for its raw honesty and emotional depth.
While speaking about her attachment with the song, Monali said, "This song is deeply personal to me, it draws from the journey I’ve been on over the past few years. What many don’t know is how challenging those years truly were. I had lost myself trying to cope with loss and trauma, and was struggling to find hope. It’s the song of my journey in finding that hope and love again and finding the strength to survive all the challenges of life and not giving up. That hope & love became my anchor, my strength, and ultimately, the heart of this song."
Known for her soul-stirring hits like Moh Moh Ke Dhaage and Sawaar Loon, Monali continues to be a powerful voice in Indian music. While she has received several accolades for her exceptional singing, the biggest honor came in the form of the prestigious National Award for Best Female Playback Singer for Moh Moh Ke Dhaage from the film Dum Laga Ke Haisha. She has also song amazing songs like, Sawaar Loon, Cham Cham, Badri Ki Dulhania and many more.