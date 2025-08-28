Haatak First Look: The first poster for the crime thriller Haatak has been released by the film's creators, and it is already drawing interest. In the poster, Adah Sharma plays Shivranjani Acharya, who is armed with a gun and wearing a trench coat, suit, and cap, signifying the unvarnished and extreme tone of the movie. The creators are obviously teasing an exciting story full of action and suspense with the tagline, 'One Heist, No Mercy.'

Haatak is produced by 8 Pictures and directed and written by Ajay K. Sharmaa, a new filmmaker who has already established himself in the advertising industry. Based on actual events, the movie promises a gritty and intense story. Netizens lauded Adah Sharma's first look in upcoming movie. Many dropped fire and heart emojis in the comment section. A user wrote, "Sivaranjani Acharya is going to be an iconic character! Wishing you a successful shoot and a great movie. All the best!" Another user wrote, "Wow another outstanding blockbuster movie is coming very soon, Haatak, can't wait to see you in a new epic character."

Adah Sharma said, "I’m very excited to be working on Haatak. Ajay sir is a renowned ad filmmaker and this film marks his debut. When I read the script and he explained his vision with such clarity I was on ! I'm also glad that after The Kerala story, Sunflower 2 and Reeta Sanyal filmmakers are seeing me in diverse characters."

Writer and director Ajay K Sharmaa said, "With Haatak, I wanted to bring a story rooted in real incidents to the big screen in the most raw and authentic manner. The film is not just about a heist, but about power, morality, and the cost of choices. Adah Sharma brings a fierce intensity to Shivranjani Acharya that perfectly captures the vision I had while writing the character."