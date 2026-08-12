Ram Gopal Varma is returning to the crime genre with Police Company, an action thriller backed by T-Series. The movie stars Harshvardhan Rane in the lead role. He will reportedly play Mumbai's well-known encounter specialist Daya Nayak, whose career has been linked to several high-profile encounters.

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, Police Company draws inspiration from Daya Nayak's life and career. He rose to prominence as an encounter specialist in Mumbai and became one of the most talked-about police officers in the country - so who is he?

Daya Nayak is well known for his outstanding achievements in law enforcement, especially for eliminating more than 80 Mumbai underworld villains in the 1990s. In police circles, his reputation as a fearless cop solidified his legacy.

Daya Nayak was born in Udupi, Karnataka, into a Konkani-speaking family. He moved to Mumbai (formerly Bombay) in 1979 after finishing his studies up to Class 7. At first, he was employed at a nearby hotel in the city. Determined, Daya Nayak attended a Goregaon municipal school to complete his higher studies.

Motivated by a desire to get a better standard of living for himself and his family, Daya Nayak graduated from CES College in Andheri.

(Image: X/@DayaBNayak)

How Did Daya Nayak Join The Police Force?

Daya Nayak's urge to become a police officer began when he was an apprentice plumber in college and came across cops from the drugs department, as per the Economic Times.

Impressed by their efforts, he followed his passion and, after completing his training at the police school, joined the police force in 1995 as a sub-inspector at Juhu Police Station.

(Image: X/@DayaBNayak)

Daya Nayak solidified his reputation in December 1996 when he killed two gangsters connected to the Chhota Rajan group during a confrontation in Juhu. Nayak allegedly retaliated when the criminals opened fire on him.

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About Ram Gopal Varma's Police Company

Inspired by real-life, Police Company follows a committed team as they conduct targeted operations against organised crime syndicates during the volatile age of gang wars.

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According to Ram Gopal Varma, the movie takes place during a chaotic time in Mumbai's criminal underworld, when gang battles had escalated as gangster Dawood Ibrahim rose to prominence and split from his former associate, Chhota Rajan.

My NEXT film’s NAME being produced by T SERIES is ..



POLICE COMPANY



With the tag line



“It Is More Dangerous Than D Company “



The police is an institution, and an underworld company is a money making organisation..

But when an institution is given extra powers, it… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 10, 2026

Producer Bhushan Kumar and Ram Gopal Varma are working together for the first time. Produced jointly by Ram Gopal Varma, Krishan Kumar, and Bhushan Kumar under the RGV Company and T-Series Films labels, the movie is expected to star an ensemble cast.