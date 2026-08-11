Police Company, which will star Harshvardhan Rane, will be directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The filmmaker revealed the movie's title, concept, and even the actor's first glimpse as Daya Nayak. Produced by T-Series, the movie is inspired by the Mumbai police squad against organised crime.

Harshvardhan Rane's character is inspired by Daya Nayak, whose police team dealt with about 300 thugs during the Dawood and Choota Rajan. According to Ram Gopal Varma, this movie takes viewers back to a violent time in Mumbai's underworld in the 90s and early 2000s.

Explaining the situation in detail, RGV wrote on X, "Subsequently, a chain of events led to a split between Dawood and Rajan, which in turn caused a vacuum in the Mumbai underworld. Taking advantage of the situation, many other gangs jumped in to stake their claim for the top spot, creating a massive outburst of criminal activities."

The tagline of the movie reads - "It's more dangerous than D Company." My NEXT film’s NAME being produced by T SERIES is ..



POLICE COMPANY



With the tag line



“It Is More Dangerous Than D Company “



The police is an institution, and an underworld company is a money making organisation..

But when an institution is given extra powers, it… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 10, 2026 ALSO READ - Ram Gopal Varma Reacts To Social Media Ban After Ghaziabad Tragedy

Police Company marks the first-ever collaboration between Ram Gopal Varma and Harshvardhan Rane. HARSHVARDHAN RANE as DAYA NAYAK in POLICE COMPANY pic.twitter.com/oNlFvnlsUn — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 10, 2026 Additionally, the director has hinted that Police Company would have a sizable ensemble cast; however, the names of the remaining actors have not yet been revealed.

ALSO READ - Harshvardhan Rane Breaks Silence On Insider vs Outsider Debate, Calls Nepotism 'Fancy Word' | Exclusive Harshvardhan Rane was last seen in Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. The movie also starred Sonam Bajwa in the lead role. Apart from Police Company, the actor will star in Milap Zaveri's action-thriller movie Uniform, Omung Kumar’s Silaa and John Abraham-starrer Force 3.

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