Hollywood Movies OTT Release This Week: This August is bringing an exciting mix of films straight to digital platforms, giving movie lovers plenty to look forward to from the comfort of home. Whether you’re a fan of superheroes, war dramas, western thrillers, or inspiring musical stories, there’s something for everyone. Marvel fans can finally catch Thunderbolts, which brings together some of the MCU’s most complex antiheroes. At the same time, moving stories like My Dead Friend Zoe and Better Man promise heartfelt journeys full of emotions. With such variety, August is set to keep audiences entertained all week long.

Thunderbolts (Disney+) Marvel’s action-packed film Thunderbolts arrives on Disney+ on August 27. Directed by Jake Schreier, the movie stars Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan in lead roles. The story follows a team of antiheroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe who are brought together for a high-stakes mission. Along the way, they must confront their troubled pasts while trying to save the world.

My Dead Friend Zoe (Disney+, Prime Video) The war-comedy movie My Dead Friend Zoe premieres on August 28 on Disney+ and Prime Video. Directed by Kyle Haussman-Stokes, it features Natalie Morales and Morgan Freeman. The story revolves around a U.S. military veteran who continues to be haunted by the presence of her late best friend, Zoe. Despite Zoe’s death, their bond remains strong, taking the audience through a heartfelt and unusual journey of friendship.

Day Of Reckoning (Disney+) Day Of Reckoning, a western thriller directed by Shaun Silva, will release on Disney+ on August 28. The movie stars Cara Jade Myers and Scott Adkins, and follows the gripping tale of a weary sheriff who joins forces with a determined U.S. marshal to capture outlaw Emily Rusk. However, the mission becomes increasingly dangerous when Emily’s husband and his gang retaliate with life-threatening moves.

Better Man (Lionsgate Play) The musical biopic Better Man releases on Lionsgate Play on August 29. Directed by Michael Gracey, the movie stars Robbie Williams and Nicole Appleton. Based on the life of British pop sensation Robbie Williams, the movie charts his journey from his meteoric rise to fame to his personal struggles and eventual comeback. It offers fans an intimate and inspiring glimpse into the life of the man behind the music.