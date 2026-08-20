Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's net worth soars to around ₹776 crore to ₹900 crore, approximately. This makes her one of the richest actresses in India. Here is everything you need to know about her sources of wealth:

Aishwarya Rai Sources of wealth

Aishwarya Rai's salary per movie

According to reports, Aishwarya Rai charges roughly ₹10 crore to ₹12 crore per film. She was paid approximately ₹10 crore for her critically acclaimed dual roles as Nandhini and Mandakini Devi in Mani Ratnam's historical epic movie, Ponniyin Selvan.

With this, she became one of the highest-paid female actors in South Indian cinema for the two-part franchise.

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Aishwarya Rai's Brand Endorsements

Aishwarya Rai reportedly charges ₹6 to ₹7 crore per deal for high-profile, single-day or campaign commitments.

She has been associated with luxury brands like L'Oréal, Longines and Kalyan Jewellers.

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Aishwarya Rai's Investments and Real Estate According to a report in Times Of India, the actress owns luxury properties, including a residence in Mumbai and a high-end villa in Dubai's Sanctuary Falls. Aishwarya Rai's Luxury Car Collection Rolls-Royce Ghost: ₹7.95 crore