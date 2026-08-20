  • Source:JND

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's net worth soars to around ₹776 crore to ₹900 crore, approximately. This makes her one of the richest actresses in India. Here is everything you need to know about her sources of wealth:

Aishwarya Rai Sources of wealth

Aishwarya Rai's salary per movie

According to reports, Aishwarya Rai charges roughly ₹10 crore to ₹12 crore per film. She was paid approximately ₹10 crore for her critically acclaimed dual roles as Nandhini and Mandakini Devi in Mani Ratnam's historical epic movie, Ponniyin Selvan.

With this, she became one of the highest-paid female actors in South Indian cinema for the two-part franchise.

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Aishwarya Rai's Brand Endorsements

Aishwarya Rai reportedly charges ₹6 to ₹7 crore per deal for high-profile, single-day or campaign commitments.

She has been associated with luxury brands like L'Oréal, Longines and Kalyan Jewellers.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai Played Domestic Abuse Survivor Who Fought Back, Can You Guess Her Movie Based On True Story?

Aishwarya Rai's Investments and Real Estate

According to a report in Times Of India, the actress owns luxury properties, including a residence in Mumbai and a high-end villa in Dubai's Sanctuary Falls.

Aishwarya Rai's Luxury Car Collection

Rolls-Royce Ghost: ₹7.95 crore

Bentley Continental GT: ₹3.29 crore

Lexus LX 570: ₹2.33 crore to ₹2.84 crore

Mercedes-Benz S500 & S350d: ₹1.60 crore and ₹1.98 crore

Toyota Vellfire: ₹1.52 crore

Audi A8L: ₹1.34 crore to ₹1.58 crore

5 Richest Indian Actresses

Actress Net Worth
Juhi Chawla Rs 4,600+ crore
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Rs 776 - Rs 900 crore
Priyanka Chopra Rs 650 crore
Alia Bhatt Rs 550 crore
Deepika Padukone Rs 500 crore

(The data of above list has been taken from Hurun India Rich List assessments.)


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