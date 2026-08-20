Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's net worth soars to around ₹776 crore to ₹900 crore, approximately. This makes her one of the richest actresses in India. Here is everything you need to know about her sources of wealth:
Aishwarya Rai Sources of wealth
Aishwarya Rai's salary per movie
According to reports, Aishwarya Rai charges roughly ₹10 crore to ₹12 crore per film. She was paid approximately ₹10 crore for her critically acclaimed dual roles as Nandhini and Mandakini Devi in Mani Ratnam's historical epic movie, Ponniyin Selvan.
With this, she became one of the highest-paid female actors in South Indian cinema for the two-part franchise.
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Aishwarya Rai's Brand Endorsements
Aishwarya Rai reportedly charges ₹6 to ₹7 crore per deal for high-profile, single-day or campaign commitments.
She has been associated with luxury brands like L'Oréal, Longines and Kalyan Jewellers.
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Aishwarya Rai's Investments and Real Estate
According to a report in Times Of India, the actress owns luxury properties, including a residence in Mumbai and a high-end villa in Dubai's Sanctuary Falls.
Aishwarya Rai's Luxury Car Collection
Rolls-Royce Ghost: ₹7.95 crore
Bentley Continental GT: ₹3.29 crore
Lexus LX 570: ₹2.33 crore to ₹2.84 crore
Mercedes-Benz S500 & S350d: ₹1.60 crore and ₹1.98 crore
Toyota Vellfire: ₹1.52 crore
Audi A8L: ₹1.34 crore to ₹1.58 crore
5 Richest Indian Actresses
|Actress
|Net Worth
|Juhi Chawla
|Rs 4,600+ crore
|Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
|Rs 776 - Rs 900 crore
|Priyanka Chopra
|Rs 650 crore
|Alia Bhatt
|Rs 550 crore
|Deepika Padukone
|Rs 500 crore
(The data of above list has been taken from Hurun India Rich List assessments.)