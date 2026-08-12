Pakistani singer Atif Aslam has spoken about his nearly decade-long absence from India and the impact of the ban on Pakistani artists. Despite being unable to work in the Indian music industry for years, the singer says he does not feel a lack of work. However, he admitted that he continues to miss his Indian fans and remains grateful for the love they have shown him.

The Uri terror attack in 2016 worsened the relations between India and Pakistan, resulting in restrictions on the work of Pakistani artists in India. In addition, the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) passed a resolution asking its members not to work with Pakistani artists and technicians on new projects.

Atif, who was among the affected artists, recently discussed the issue during an interview with an YouTube channel Dream with Mr Sheen. He said, “This was the Indian government's decision. They decided to ban Pakistani artists. Now, Indian artists are also banned in Pakistan. I haven't done any song there for the last 10 years.”

‘My Music Still Reaches My Fans’

Though Atif has not released any songs in India during this period, he stated that his fans in India still have ways to listen to his songs.

Although Atif, some of the fans use VPNs to get his songs, whereas others use CDs for listening to his songs. He added that “I do not encourage piracy, but the music reaches where it is destined to reach.”

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Atif Says He Misses Indian Fans

Atif also had an emotional message for listeners in India. He said that while he does not feel the absence of work, he misses the people who supported his music.

He added, “I always wanted to tell you that I miss you. I don’t feel a lack of work there, but I miss you people." The singer also believes the ban unexpectedly helped him discover a different side of his creativity.