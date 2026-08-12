Mirzapur The Movie is gearing up for its release. The movie's trailer was released on August 11, 2026 and it received positive reviews from fans and critics alike. The trailer teased the much-anticipated return of iconic deceased characters like Divyenndu's Munna Bhaiya.
During the trailer launch, Divyenndu Sharma joked about his character Munna Bhaiya's comeback. He said in his trademark style, "To begin with, it was a mistake, and everyone agrees. I am a Hindi film hero; I am immortal; nothing can happen to me."
Who kills Munna Bhaiya in Mirzapur series?
In the Season 2 finale, Guddu and Golu ambush the Tripathis at a crematorium to avenge Bablu and Sweety. Golu shoots Munna multiple times, dropping him to his knees.
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As a bleeding Munna looks up, Guddu mocks him with his own infamous line— "I was just waiting for you to open your eyes"— before shooting him point-blank in the chest, killing him instantly.
Mirzapur The Movie trailer
The trailer of Mirzapur The Movie is out now. The much-awaited trailer gives fans a glimpse into the world of Mirzapur, promising bigger Bhaukaal. Kaleen Bhaiya, Munna Bhaiya and Guddu Pandit return as the battle for the Gaddi intensifies with new contenders.
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The story expands beyond Purvanchal into the deserts, introducing new characters while retaining the franchise’s signature intensity, dark humour and iconic dialogues.
The film features Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ali Fazal, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, Sonal S. Chauhan, Anangsha Biswas, Shaji Chaudhary, Satendra Soni, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.