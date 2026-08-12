Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is among the most-awaited movies of the year. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Mata Sita and Yash as Raavana. Recently, makers unveiled the trailer of Ramayana, which instantly became a talking point with viewers divided over its visuals and VFX.

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has called out ‘CGI critics’ for criticising Ramayana’s VFX. In an interview with Collider, Ranbir said, "There has been a phenomenon right now. In the last few years, there are such a large number of people who have become these CG critics."

"They see the trailer, and they are always critiquing that it’s not good enough or it’s seemingly not done. So I think people are getting more aware, especially with the influx of AI. People are getting more interested in how good the CGI is and how good the CGI will finally look once the film releases," he further added.

ALSO READ: Ramayana To Release Internationally Before India: Producer Namit Malhotra Explains Two-Day Release Gap Ranbir continued, "I think it’s quite funny sometimes because people who know how CG is done think like someone’s just used some AI and released something. You know, there are countless hours of work where artists are working for years."

"I have seen Nitesh sir and Namit sitting on VFX calls ever since this project started, trying to get even a certain colour of the sky right. I think it’s tricky right now trying to impress the audience with authentic CGI," he said.

ALSO READ: When Salman Khan Played Lord Ram And Sonali Bendre Was Almost Sita In 1990 About Ramayana: Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Laxman and Yash as Ravan. The ensemble cast also includes Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta and Kajal Aggarwal. Backed by Namit Malhotra, DNEG and Monster Mind Creations, the epic will release in two parts on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027.