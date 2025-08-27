“Mai aur meri tanhai, aksar yeh baatein karte hain, tum hoti to kaisa hota…” Remember this dialogue? Yes, you guessed it right! It’s from Yash Chopra’s 1981 movie Silsila that explored the themes of love, faith and emotional complexities far ahead of its time. The bold concept of the film prioritising love over everything has inspired several modern-day Bollywood movies. Just imagine if Silsila were made today with some talented Gen Z actors; then how would it look now? Could you imagine who would have played the roles of Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Rekha, Shashi Kapoor and Sanjeev Kumar? Let’s dive deep into this imaginary world together!

Silsila: Which Gen Z Actors Would Play Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Rekha? Ahaan Panday As Amit Malhotra (Amitabh Bachchan) The 27-year-old actor Ahaan Panday rose to fame with his debut movie Saiyaara, where he showcased both emotional vulnerability and a commanding screen presence. With his sharp features and intense gaze, it is easy to picture him playing Amitabh Bachchan’s character Amit Malhotra, a handsome man different from others, as his brother Shekhar Malhotra described to Shobha. Just imagine, Ahaan playing Amit, who is a carefree romantic person, but when tragedy strikes, he turns into a man grappling with loss and responsibility. Ahaan’s role in Saiyaara had a similar stance, where he can be seen making some life-altering decisions. If Silsila were made today, Ahaan could give a modern touch to the iconic role, adding several shades to the character of Amitabh Bachchan.

What If Ahaan Panday Played The Role Of Amit Malhotra (Image: X) Nitanshi Goel As Shobha (Jaya Bachchan) Nitanshi Goel has impressive acting skills, which she has proved with the 2024 movie Laapataa Ladies. If you loved her as Phool Kumari in the Kiran Rao directorial, then you would definitely be able to imagine her as Shobha, who is not just innocent but knows how to love and stay strong in difficult times. Jaya Bachchan aka Shobha’s character demands strength and patience that true love can inspire which is very similar to Nitanshi’s characteristics as Phool. It is very believable to imagine Nitanshi portraying a bubbly character of Shobha, who stays strong and smiles even after her lover has passed away. Additionally, Ahaan and Nitanshi would look great together!

What If Nitanshi Goel Played The Role Of Shobha Malhotra (Image: X) Janhvi Kapoor As Chandni (Rekha) Rekha’s character Chandini is a young, beautiful woman who is strong yet vulnerable at times. Her visual appearance in the movie was as unforgettable as her emotional journey. Imagine Janhvi Kapoor stepping into the shoes of Chandini, speaking volumes of love and emotions with her eyes. Picture her embodying Chandini’s aura, draped in that white salwar suit and you will believe that she would be perfect for the role if Silsila were made today. Janhvi romancing Ahaan in Tulip fields and singing softly, ‘Kya kahun ke sharm se hain lub sile hue.’