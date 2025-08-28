Wedding bells have finally rung for much-loved Kannada television anchor and actress Anushree, who has tied the knot with businessman Roshan in a beautiful South Indian ceremony. After years of speculation about her marriage, the 37-year-old star began a new chapter in her life on August 28, 2025. The wedding took place at a scenic resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru, attended by close friends, family members, and a few well-known personalities from the industry. With a mandap decorated with fresh flowers and a festive atmosphere, the ceremony combined elegance, culture, and joy, leaving fans delighted when the first pictures appeared online.

Meanwhile, the couple exchanged vows at exactly 10:56 am in the presence of their loved ones. Roshan, the son of Ramamurthy and Cecilia from Kodagu, is a businessman by profession. The marriage marks a fresh beginning for Anushree, who has long been one of the most recognisable faces on Kannada television.The celebrations began a day earlier, on August 27, with mehendi and haldi functions held during Gauri Ganesha. Both Anushree and Roshan were glowing in yellow traditional attire as they took part in the rituals. The happy moments were captured in photos and videos that quickly spread across social media, with fans and well-wishers sending heartfelt blessings to the couple.

Anushree's Journey Anushree's life has been as inspiring as her career. Born in Mangaluru, she faced challenges early when her father left the family, leaving her mother to raise her and her brother. Anushree took on family responsibilities at a young age, working hard to support her household. Her efforts even enabled her to build a home for her mother, while her brother later ventured into the hotel business. Professionally, Anushree carved out an impressive career as a television presenter, hosting popular shows and appearing in Bigg Boss Kannada and the film Uppuhulli Khara. Her natural charm and vibrant personality have made her a household name across Karnataka.