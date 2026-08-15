Kushal Tandon’s entry into Alliance raised questions about his equation with Zaid Darbar, husband of his former partner Gauahar Khan. However, Tandon said they quickly moved past any awkwardness and became friends.
Kushal said about Gauahar, "Tujhe saari meri cheezein pasand aati hai" — also made headlines, with Zaid telling that Kushal did apologise to him and his family for the comment.
Tandon further spoke about his equation with Zaid, saying, "I didn't see him as somebody's husband. I saw him as a contestant and gelled up with him like boarding school guys."
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Tandon said his relationship with Gauahar dates back 15 years and that they have all moved on. He added that there is 'no bad blood' between them.
Kushal Tandon said his playful banter with Zaid Darbar was misinterpreted outside the show. He recalled Zaid often asking for his cigarette, coffee and protein shake.
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"When we smoke, he wants my cigarette. When I make coffee, he wants my coffee. When I make protein shake, he wants my protein shake. I told him that you like only my stuff. And it was not to any other context," he further added.
The situation escalated when Vanshaj Singh returned to the show and told Zaid Darbar about the outside reaction to Kushal’s remark about him liking his 'things'.
Kushal said Vanshaj’s strategy was to turn the house against him by speaking negatively about him. He also claimed Vanshaj later admitted to lying about Kushal not apologising to Zaid to break their alliance.
Despite the backlash, Kushal said he stood by the people he had promised to support and refused to back down.