Kushal Tandon’s entry into Alliance raised questions about his equation with Zaid Darbar, husband of his former partner Gauahar Khan. However, Tandon said they quickly moved past any awkwardness and became friends.

Kushal said about Gauahar, "Tujhe saari meri cheezein pasand aati hai" — also made headlines, with Zaid telling that Kushal did apologise to him and his family for the comment.

Tandon further spoke about his equation with Zaid, saying, "I didn't see him as somebody's husband. I saw him as a contestant and gelled up with him like boarding school guys."

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Tandon said his relationship with Gauahar dates back 15 years and that they have all moved on. He added that there is 'no bad blood' between them.

Kushal Tandon said his playful banter with Zaid Darbar was misinterpreted outside the show. He recalled Zaid often asking for his cigarette, coffee and protein shake.

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"When we smoke, he wants my cigarette. When I make coffee, he wants my coffee. When I make protein shake, he wants my protein shake. I told him that you like only my stuff. And it was not to any other context," he further added.