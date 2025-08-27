Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 kickstarted with a nostalgic blend, bringing back the original cast alongside new actors for the reboot series. The show debuted on Star Plus and Jiohotstar on July 29. The twists and turns in the plot have been keeping viewers hooked. Actress Shagun Sharma, who plays Paridhi Virani in the show, shared her experience of working with on-screen parents Tulsi and Mihir and recalled a memorable moment when she received a compliment from them.

KSBKBT 2 Star Shagun Sharma On Working With Tulsi And Mihir When Shagun aka Paridhi was asked if she had funny or memorable moments while working with Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay, the actress revealed that they complimented her craft by saying, She is a very good actor, and with time, she has only become better. They added that Shagun seems to get more comfortable with every role she plays.

After receiving such compliments from them, Shagun told IANS, "Hearing such compliments from senior actors makes me feel really good. If they appreciate you, it means you must be doing something right." Revealing her feelings on acting before an actor like Smriti, Shagun stated, "As an actor, my job is to perform, and I managed to do that. But in the beginning, there was hesitation—whether to hug in a scene or not, how comfortable it would be. If I look back at the first few episodes, I feel I could have done better. But now the comfort level is great, and I know I'd do those scenes much more naturally".

Shagun also shared about her negative role in the show, which has never played before. She added, “The biggest reason was that such a big show is making a comeback, and I was offered a character I had never played before. The role has so many layers of negativity that give me a chance to explore a lot. I felt it was the right time and the perfect opportunity to take it up."