Actor Sparsh Shrivastava, who has been winning hearts with his performance in TV shows and web series like Balika Vadhu and Jamtara, rose to fame with his role as Deepak in Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies. He is all set to make his Telugu debut with the upcoming NC24 starring Naga Chaitanya. The film is touted to be a mythological thriller and is being helmed by Virupaksha director Karthik Dandu. On Sparsh's birthday today, the makers officially confirmed that Laapataa Ladies fame has joined the cast.

NC24 Cast: Sparsh Shrivastava Joins Naga Chaitanya The makers welcomed Sparsh on board and marked his birthday with a post on Instagram. The post read, "Welcoming the charming soul of Laapataa Ladies on board for a path-breaking role. Team #NC24 wishes the young and versatile performer @shrivastavasparsh a very Happy Birthday."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NC24 (@nc24chronicles) The NC24 makers kept the character details under wraps but described his role as a 'path-breaking role,' where Sparsh will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar. More About NC24 Movie Naga Chaitanya's upcoming Telugu movie is backed by BVSN Prasad and Sukumar under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP and Sukumar Writings. The musical score by Ajaneesh Loknath, NC24's cinematography is done by Ragul Dharuman. The rest of the cast is yet to be announced.

In April, the makers unveiled the concept teaser, giving a glimpse into the sky-high spectacle of the spectacular journey in store for viewers. The sneak peek into Naga Chaitanya in the clip sparked even more anticipation. His fans are waiting to watch him after Thandel and Love Story. The second schedule of NC24 reportedly commenced in Hyderabad in July.