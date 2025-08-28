Lollapalooza India 2026: American rock band Linkin Park is set to come to India next year. To all fans, who were excited to see the band’s performance, get ready to enjoy the concert as the date and venue have been revealed. As part of their From Zero World Tour, Linkin Park will perform at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai on January 25, 2026. Amid the speculations of their much-awaited debut, the group’s lead vocalist Mike Shinoda, in an official statement, said, “India has been somewhere we've wanted to play for a long time. Our fans there are incredibly passionate and we can't wait to finally bring our live show to them.”

The announcement came just ahead of the general ticket sales which went live on lollaindia.com and BookMyShow at 12 pm on August 28. The tickets for the music festival went live on BookMyShow at 11 am on August 26 for RuPay credit card holders and at 12 pm on August 28. The website showed that ticket sales will resume at 9:30 am on August 29.

Each and every single Linkin Park fan from India has woken up today morning to an absolutely surreal and heartwarming news. It’s finally happening, and no other country finally deserve their debut Linkin Park show. We are so happy to hear this announcement. #LinkinPark pic.twitter.com/ugtoy7Ls0T — LP India (@lpindiau) August 28, 2025 Also read: Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra Review: Netizens Call Naslen, Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Malayalam Movie A ‘Wonderful Theatrical Spectacle’ As per a report by CNBC, fans can upgrade standard passes to premium passes such as VIP Ticket and Lolla Platinum Pass. VIP Ticket holders will have a viewing area near the main stage and access to the VIP Lounge. Lolla Platinum Pass offers air-conditioned lounges, shuttle service between entrances and access to Platinum Pits.