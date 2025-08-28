What Is The Concept Of Metro In Dino?

The plot revolves around the four couples, who live in different parts of the country-Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune and Bengaluru. Every story explores different aspects of modern relationships, including intimacy, conflict and self-discovery. But with time, all the characters get connected with each other.

Who Are There In Metro In Dino?

-Anupam Kher as Parimal

-Neena Gupta as Shibani

-Konkona Sensharma as Kajol

-Pankaj Tripathi as Monty Sisodiya

-Aditya Roy Kapur as Parth

-Sara Ali Khan as Chumki

-Ali Fazal as Akash

-Fatima Sana Shaikh as Shruti Shukla

-Saswata Chatterjee as Sanjeev

-Darshana Banik as Jhinuk