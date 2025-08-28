- By Tapapriya Dutta
- Thu, 28 Aug 2025 03:04 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Metro In Dino On OTT: Konkona Sensharma and Pankaj Tripathi starrer musical romantic drama initially hit the big screens on July 4. It is one of the most-awaited films to be released on OTT. Metro In Dino is now just a few hours away from streaming on a popular OTT platform. After around one and a half months since its theatrical debut, viewers can watch the romantic drama on small screens. Are you excited about watching the film?
When And Where To Watch Metro In Dino Online?
Metro In Dino is set to release on Netflix on August 29. The OTT platform confirmed the news with a caption, “Agla station: Pyaar, heartbreaks aur thodi si ummeed. Watch Metro… In Dino, out 29 August, on Netflix!”
What Is The Concept Of Metro In Dino?
The plot revolves around the four couples, who live in different parts of the country-Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune and Bengaluru. Every story explores different aspects of modern relationships, including intimacy, conflict and self-discovery. But with time, all the characters get connected with each other.
Who Are There In Metro In Dino?
-Anupam Kher as Parimal
-Neena Gupta as Shibani
-Konkona Sensharma as Kajol
-Pankaj Tripathi as Monty Sisodiya
-Aditya Roy Kapur as Parth
-Sara Ali Khan as Chumki
-Ali Fazal as Akash
-Fatima Sana Shaikh as Shruti Shukla
-Saswata Chatterjee as Sanjeev
-Darshana Banik as Jhinuk
Also read: Tehran On OTT: John Abraham’s Real-Life Inspired Thriller Is Streaming On THIS Platform As Well
About Metro In Dino
The film has been directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Taani Basu and Vipin Agnihotri. Abhishek Basu and Anurag Basu were behind the camera. Pritam Chakraborty has done the music of the film.
Also read: Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra Review: Netizens Call Naslen, Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Malayalam Movie A ‘Wonderful Theatrical Spectacle’
Metro In Dino Budget And Box Office Report
The film has been made on a budget of around Rs 40 to 50 crore. Metro In Dino had a net collection of Rs 52.1 crore and Rs 68.25 crore worldwide.
https://www.thedailyjagran.com/entertainment/movie-reviews/lokah-chapter-1-chandra-review-netizens-call-naslen-kalyani-priyadarshan-malayalam-movie-a-wonderful-theatrical-spectacle-10263304