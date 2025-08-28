Tehran On OTT: Tehran centers on ACP Rajeev Kumar (John Abraham), a Special Cell officer who went undercover in Tehran but was caught. India left him because of this. He is currently enmeshed in political ambitions, spies, and betrayal. In addition to John Abraham as ACP Rajeev Kumar, Neeru Bajwa portrays Sheilaja, and Manushi Chhillar plays SI Divya Rana. Alyy Khan plays Neeraj, Elnaaz Norouzi plays Layla, and Madhurima Tuli plays Rajeev Kumar's wife Vandana.

Where To Watch Tehran? Tehran is currently available for viewing on Netflix following its Zee5 premiere. With the relocation, the film, which is based on the events that followed the 2012 attacks on Delhi's Parliament House, hopes to reach a worldwide audience. The question is whether the John Abraham film will actually draw viewers from 190 different nations.

John Abraham said he is 'diseartened,' but he also gave an explanation for why theaters shunned the contentious movie. When questioned about if it is discouraging for an actor when a movie like Tehran chooses to be released on OTT in spite of the involvement of a major producer like Maddock Films and the initial assurance of a theatrical run, John told Bollywood Hungama that it is.

He shared, "I mean, I'm not going to mince my words on it, it breaks your heart, especially for an actor who always wants to be on the big screen. We had to make a very informed decision on this. Because of the conflict and the controversies happening around, even internationally, theatres were a little wary of picking up a film that had Iran and Israel in it."