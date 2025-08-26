- By Tanya Garg
- Tue, 26 Aug 2025 08:55 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 32: Ashwin Kumar's Mahavatar Narsimha is currently in its last stages. Despite competing with other high-profile films, the animated film held its own and continued to gain popularity for a month after its July 25 theatrical debut. Week after week, the animated epic's remarkable word-of-mouth helped it grow exponentially. In the second and third weeks, the film brought in a total of Rs 73.4 crore and Rs 70.2 crore, respectively. The blockbuster movie earned Rs 30.4 crore in its fourth week.
Mahavatar Narsimha brought in Rs 1.85 crore on the fifth Friday, followed by Rs 5 crore on Saturday and Rs 6.15 crore on Sunday, marking the start of the fifth week. According to Sacnilk, the animated film had a decline on Monday, the fifth, with only Rs 1.25 crore. On Monday, August 25, 2025, the overall occupancy for Mahavatar Narsimha was 6.12% in Hindi and 11.62 in Telugu.
Mahavatar Narsimha Day-Wise Collection (sacnilk)
Day 1 - Rs 1.75 crore
Day 2 - Rs 4.6 crore
Day 3 - Rs 9.5 crore
Day 4 - Rs 6 crore
Day 5 - Rs 7.7 crore
Day 6 - Rs 7.7 crore
Day 7 - Rs 7.5 crore
WEEK 1 - Rs 44.75 crore
Day 8 - Rs 7.7 crore
Day 9 - Rs 15.4 crore
Day 10 - Rs 23.50 crore
Day 11 - Rs 7.35 crore
Day 12 - Rs 8.5 crore
Day 13 - Rs 6 crore
Day 14 - Rs 5.35 crore
WEEK 2 - Rs 73.4 crore
Day 15 - Rs 7.5 crore
Day 16 - Rs 20.25 crore
Day 17 - Rs 23.5 crore
Day 18 - Rs 5.25 crore
Day 19 - Rs 6.1 crore
Day 20 - Rs 4.75 crore
Day 21 - Rs 2.6 crore
WEEK 3 - Rs 70.2 crore
Day 22 - Rs 7.25 crore
Day 23 - Rs 6.75 crore
Day 24 - Rs 8.15 crore
Day 25 - Rs 2.35 crore
Day 26 - Rs 2.75 crore
Day 27 - Rs 1.75 crore
Day 28 - Rs 1.65 crore
WEEK 4 - Rs 30.4 crore
Day 29 - Rs 1.85 crore
Day 30 - Rs 5 crore
Day 31 - Rs 6.15 crore
Day 32 - Rs 1.25 crore
TOTAL - Rs 233 crore
Mahavatar Narsimha's global profits, when added to the domestic total, amount 296.02 crore gross. It now needs just 3.98 crores to become the first animated movie in Indian history to reach the 300 crore mark.
Mahavatar Narsimha Budget
Mahavatar Narsimha makes great use of visual effects (VFX). In an interview, director Ashwin Kumar said the film's goal is to compete with international movies and redefine Indian animation standards. The movie's budget, however, is lower than anticipated. The budget for Mahavatar Narsimha is said to be in the range of Rs 10–15 crore.
Priyanka Bhandari, Haripriya Matta, and Aditya Raj Sharma give the voices in the mythical animated movie. The film tells the mythical story of Lord Narasimha, one of Lord Vishnu's 10 avatars. It centers on Vishnu's holy incarnations, especially Narsimha, the half-lion, half-man form that Vishnu assumes to protect his pious son Prahlad and vanquish the evil ruler Hiranyakashipu. Mahavatar Narsimha, which is available in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam premiered in theaters on July 25, 2025.