Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 32: Ashwin Kumar's Mahavatar Narsimha is currently in its last stages. Despite competing with other high-profile films, the animated film held its own and continued to gain popularity for a month after its July 25 theatrical debut. Week after week, the animated epic's remarkable word-of-mouth helped it grow exponentially. In the second and third weeks, the film brought in a total of Rs 73.4 crore and Rs 70.2 crore, respectively. The blockbuster movie earned Rs 30.4 crore in its fourth week.

Mahavatar Narsimha brought in Rs 1.85 crore on the fifth Friday, followed by Rs 5 crore on Saturday and Rs 6.15 crore on Sunday, marking the start of the fifth week. According to Sacnilk, the animated film had a decline on Monday, the fifth, with only Rs 1.25 crore. On Monday, August 25, 2025, the overall occupancy for Mahavatar Narsimha was 6.12% in Hindi and 11.62 in Telugu.

Mahavatar Narsimha Day-Wise Collection (sacnilk) Day 1 - Rs 1.75 crore Day 2 - Rs 4.6 crore Day 3 - Rs 9.5 crore Day 4 - Rs 6 crore Day 5 - Rs 7.7 crore Day 6 - Rs 7.7 crore Day 7 - Rs 7.5 crore WEEK 1 - Rs 44.75 crore Day 8 - Rs 7.7 crore Day 9 - Rs 15.4 crore Day 10 - Rs 23.50 crore Day 11 - Rs 7.35 crore Day 12 - Rs 8.5 crore Day 13 - Rs 6 crore Day 14 - Rs 5.35 crore WEEK 2 - Rs 73.4 crore Day 15 - Rs 7.5 crore Day 16 - Rs 20.25 crore Day 17 - Rs 23.5 crore Day 18 - Rs 5.25 crore Day 19 - Rs 6.1 crore Day 20 - Rs 4.75 crore Day 21 - Rs 2.6 crore WEEK 3 - Rs 70.2 crore Day 22 - Rs 7.25 crore Day 23 - Rs 6.75 crore Day 24 - Rs 8.15 crore Day 25 - Rs 2.35 crore Day 26 - Rs 2.75 crore Day 27 - Rs 1.75 crore Day 28 - Rs 1.65 crore WEEK 4 - Rs 30.4 crore Day 29 - Rs 1.85 crore Day 30 - Rs 5 crore Day 31 - Rs 6.15 crore Day 32 - Rs 1.25 crore TOTAL - Rs 233 crore Mahavatar Narsimha's global profits, when added to the domestic total, amount 296.02 crore gross. It now needs just 3.98 crores to become the first animated movie in Indian history to reach the 300 crore mark. ALSO READ - Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Storm: Ashwin Kumar's Animated Epic Continues Its Glorious Run Even After 30 Days Mahavatar Narsimha Budget Mahavatar Narsimha makes great use of visual effects (VFX). In an interview, director Ashwin Kumar said the film's goal is to compete with international movies and redefine Indian animation standards. The movie's budget, however, is lower than anticipated. The budget for Mahavatar Narsimha is said to be in the range of Rs 10–15 crore.