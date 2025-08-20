Malayalam superstar Mammootty has broken months of silence, confirming that he has fully recovered. Mammootty's personal secretary, George Sebastian, delivered the update about his undisclosed health battle. Sebastian shared a heartfelt note on social media with Mammootty's message expressing heartfelt gratitude to those who supported him during the whole period.

The note read, "With eyes filled with happiness, I stand before you with folded hands. To those who prayed, stood by me, and comforted me saying everything would be fine — with endless love, my dear ones… thank you!"

Reacting to the message, his industry colleague and dearest friend Mohanlal posted a picture of himself planting a gentle kiss on Mammootty’s cheek, which instantly melted fans' hearts.