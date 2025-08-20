- By Swati Singh
- Wed, 20 Aug 2025 11:30 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Malayalam superstar Mammootty has broken months of silence, confirming that he has fully recovered. Mammootty's personal secretary, George Sebastian, delivered the update about his undisclosed health battle. Sebastian shared a heartfelt note on social media with Mammootty's message expressing heartfelt gratitude to those who supported him during the whole period.
The note read, "With eyes filled with happiness, I stand before you with folded hands. To those who prayed, stood by me, and comforted me saying everything would be fine — with endless love, my dear ones… thank you!"
Reacting to the message, his industry colleague and dearest friend Mohanlal posted a picture of himself planting a gentle kiss on Mammootty’s cheek, which instantly melted fans' hearts.
Actor-director Ramesh Pisharody also shared pictures of Mammootty and wrote, "Everything is ok. Sometimes words can't express happiness in the same way. Once again — 'Everything is ok.'"
Actress and anchor Jewel Mary posted on Instagram, "He is back with all health and glory! My most beloved mammukkaaa."
Mammootty's prolonged absence from the spotlight had sparked intense speculation about his health, leaving fans anxious and fueling rumors. However, with the confirmation of his recovery, there's now widespread relief and celebration, particularly in Kerala and among the global Malayali community. The news has brought joy to his fans, who are thrilled to know that the actor is back to full health. Fans are eagerly awaiting his return to work and the next project from the superstar.