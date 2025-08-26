Mayoori Kango has joined Publicis Groupe after leaving the film industry to pursue a career in business. The former actor joined Google in 2019 and is well-known as the 'Ghar Se Nikalte Hi, Kuch Door Chalte Hi' girl from the 1996 movie, Papa Kehte Hai. Mayoori Kango shared the most recent information about her current role at Publicis, a global communications and marketing company, on LinkedIn on Monday, August 25.

Mayoori Kango Bollywood Journey Mayoori Kango's performance in Naseem (1995) impressed Mahesh Bhatt, which led to her landing her 1996 movie, Papa Kehte Hai. Even while the movie did not do well at the box office, her performance was praised once more.

Mayoori Kango made a name for herself in the business and went on to star in movies like Badal with Bobby Deol and Rani Mukerji, Betaabi, Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet with Ajay Devgn, and Vamsi with Mahesh Babu. She also worked in television series like Karishma – The Miracles of Destiny, Rangoli, Kkusum, and Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat.

The actor chose a totally different route and left everything behind at the peak of her acting career. After marrying Aditya Dhillon, an NRI, in 2003, Mayoori relocated to the US and made the decision to strengthen her academic background. She graduated in 2007 from Baruch College in New York with an MBA in Marketing and Finance

Inside Mayoori Kango's Corporate World According to her LinkedIn page, Mayoori soon started her professional career as an Associate Media Manager with 360i, an American digital marketing firm. By 2009, she was employed as a Supervisor at Resolution Media, an advertising services company with headquarters in New York. A year later, she became an Associate Director (Media) at Digitas, where she developed her skills in media planning and digital strategy.

In 2012, Mayoori Kango went back to India and worked for Zenith for five years as the Chief Digital Officer. Her next position was Managing Director at Performics, a Publicis Groupe performance marketing agency. She made her next significant move in 2019 when she became Head of Industry-Agency Partnerships at Google India, overseeing partnerships with some of the top advertising networks globally. She broadened her responsibilities at Google in August 2024, taking on the role of Industry Head for AI, Martech, and Media Solutions @MPT, which she maintained until August 2025.