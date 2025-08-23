Mouni Roy has enthralled audiences with her gorgeous looks and great acting skills, and established a successful career in the entertainment world that has taken her from television to the big screen. She gained widespread recognition for her ethereal beauty and poised onscreen persona through popular TV shows like Naagin. However, because of her public image, she has also become the focus of harsh internet criticism and trolling because of the way she looks.

Mouni Roy recently posted a bunch of photos on her Instagram account and received a lot of love from her fans. But some people were in the mood to throw some harsh comments towards the actress. One remark that caught Mouni’s attention read, "Truth is bitter! You gotta gulp that down your throat, no matter who you are! Your surgeries have put you in a very poor spot. Since you are a public figure, you gotta accept what comes with it! The good and mostly the bad! You should have chosen a better surgeon!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) The social media user tried to take an indirect jibe towards the actress, referring to her alleged cosmetic surgeries. But Mouni was not in the mood to stay silent. The naagin actress chose to hit back at the troll and wrote, "Do something worthwhile with your life. Be on socials to give away love and speak about your work. Not worth it otherwise. If you know, you know."