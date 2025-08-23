- By Vridhi Soodhan
- Sat, 23 Aug 2025 03:52 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Mouni Roy has enthralled audiences with her gorgeous looks and great acting skills, and established a successful career in the entertainment world that has taken her from television to the big screen. She gained widespread recognition for her ethereal beauty and poised onscreen persona through popular TV shows like Naagin. However, because of her public image, she has also become the focus of harsh internet criticism and trolling because of the way she looks.
Mouni Roy recently posted a bunch of photos on her Instagram account and received a lot of love from her fans. But some people were in the mood to throw some harsh comments towards the actress. One remark that caught Mouni’s attention read, "Truth is bitter! You gotta gulp that down your throat, no matter who you are! Your surgeries have put you in a very poor spot. Since you are a public figure, you gotta accept what comes with it! The good and mostly the bad! You should have chosen a better surgeon!"
View this post on Instagram
The social media user tried to take an indirect jibe towards the actress, referring to her alleged cosmetic surgeries. But Mouni was not in the mood to stay silent. The naagin actress chose to hit back at the troll and wrote, "Do something worthwhile with your life. Be on socials to give away love and speak about your work. Not worth it otherwise. If you know, you know."
ALSO READ: Vivek Agnihotri Defends His Right To Cast Pakistani Artists: ‘Mujhe Yahi Actor Chahiye…’
Other hateful comments like, "I don't think anyone cared much about her surgeries until she openly lied about them in an interview. Like, please, your lips don't grow 10x bigger because of good genes and skincare," also popped up.
ALSO READ: Margot Robbie Talks About Being A Mother For The First Time: ‘It’s The Best…’
Mouni’s reply gained her some appreciation from the fans as her well-wishers advised her not to pay attention to such trolls who don’t have anything better to do. Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni was most recently seen on the JioHotstar web series Salakaar, in which she played an Indian spy in Pakistan. Talking about the silver screen, Mouni was recently seen with Palak Tiwari, Sanjay Dutt and Sunny Singh in ‘The Bhootnii.’