Nandamuri Padmaja, the wife of Nandamuri Jayakrishna and sister-in-law of Nandamuri Balakrishna, passed away at 73 in Hyderabad after a prolonged illness. Nandamuri Balakrishna was visibly emotional as he received condolences from well-wishers at the family gathering.

Nandamuri Balakrishna received condolences from fans and well-wishers on Tuesday evening following Nandamuri Padmaja's passing. Videos shared by a paparazzo showed Balakrishna greeting people, but also captured emotional moments where he struggled to hold back tears, wiping his face. Fans left supportive messages, urging him to "stay strong" and offering condolences during this difficult time.