Nandamuri Padmaja, the wife of Nandamuri Jayakrishna and sister-in-law of Nandamuri Balakrishna, passed away at 73 in Hyderabad after a prolonged illness. Nandamuri Balakrishna was visibly emotional as he received condolences from well-wishers at the family gathering.
Nandamuri Balakrishna received condolences from fans and well-wishers on Tuesday evening following Nandamuri Padmaja's passing. Videos shared by a paparazzo showed Balakrishna greeting people, but also captured emotional moments where he struggled to hold back tears, wiping his face. Fans left supportive messages, urging him to "stay strong" and offering condolences during this difficult time.
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu also met the family and in the viral video, he was seen consoling Jayakrishna. Naidu also condoled his death on X, writing, "I was deeply shocked to learn of the passing of Padmaja, the wife of my brother-in-law Nandamuri Jayakrishna and the sister of Daggubati Venkateswara Rao. This incident has filled our family with sorrow. I pray to God that Padmaja’s soul finds peace."
About Padmaja: Nandamuri Padmaja was the eldest daughter-in-law of legendary actor NTR and the sister of senior leader Daggubati Venkateswara Rao. Her husband, Nandamuri Jayakrishna, is a Tollywood film producer who began his career as a makeup artist, working with notable stars like Krishnam Raju and Vijayashanti. Jayakrishna later transitioned into film production, gaining recognition for producing the 1978 hit film "Mana Voori Pandavulu."
On the other hand, Nandamuri Jayakrishna, Padmaja's husband, is a renowned film producer with credits including Sita Ramulu, Krishnarjunulu, Manthri Gari Viyyankudu and more.