No Entry 2: Director Anees Bazmee has delivered some phenomenal stories through films such as Singh Is Kinng, Welcome, No Entry and has also tried his hand at the horror comedy genre with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and 3. However, he is now all set to return with the sequel to the fan favourite comedy movie No Entry. The film was released on August 26, 2005 and starred Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, Anil Kapoor and Lara Dutta. However, No Entry 2 will not feature the original cast but will introduce new faces with a fresh storyline. Anees Bazmee has expressed his emotional pain in making the movie without the original cast.

Anees Bazmee opened up about not having the OG No Entry cast in the Sequel. In a conversation, the director said, “I keep thinking how I can make No Entry without Anil Kapoor or Salman Khan. In fact, I also wanted Fardeen Khan. I’d called him up too. He asked me to give him three to four months and then sent me a picture of his physique. I was quite impressed. But when a film happens, it comes with its own kundali. No matter how much you plan, destiny plays a huge role."

Expressing his feelings further, he added, "The pain of not having Anil, Salman, Fardeen, Lara and everyone in the sequel will remain. But the circumstances are such that whatever the best we could do in these times, we’ve tried to do that."

Earlier, Boney Kapoor, the producer of the film, shared that it's their loss that they are unable to bring back Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan and other OG cast and their magic back in the sequel No Entry 2, even waiting for 8-10 years.

In an interview with Instant Bollywood, he said, "Poori star cast hi humne change ki. Toh ye humara loss hai that we could not retain the same star cast. We waited for almost 8–10 years but somehow things didn't happen. We will miss them. And now we are trying to give a fresh start with a younger lot of actors. But at the same time, we will miss Salman, we will miss Anil and Fardeen. They were the original three boys in No Entry. And they were most loved."

No Entry completed 20 years on August 26. Actors Celina Jaitly, Lara Dutta and others marked the occasion with special posts on social media, reminiscing about the old memories.