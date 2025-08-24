- By Sidhi Agarwall
War 2: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s action-packed thriller War 2 was one of the most awaited films of 2025. As the sixth instalment in Yash Raj Films’ (YRF) Spy Universe, it carried high expectations, being a direct sequel to Hrithik’s 2019 hit War, which also featured Tiger Shroff. The film opened strongly at the box office, but in the following days, its collections saw a steep decline, raising concerns that it could become the lowest-grossing movie in YRF’s ambitious spy franchise. However, fresh numbers now confirm that War 2 has avoided that fate. Despite its drop in collections, War 2 has crossed the worldwide gross of Ek Tha Tiger and is no longer the lowest earner in the YRF spy universe. So, which film holds that title?
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, it is Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Ek Tha Tiger, the film that actually began this universe. Ek Tha Tiger, directed by Kabir Khan, was released in 2012 and earned Rs 320 crore worldwide. At the time, this was considered phenomenal box office business. The film was Salman Khan’s first collaboration with YRF, introducing him as the much-loved spy Agent Tiger. It became instantly popular for its chemistry between Salman and Katrina Kaif, as well as its thrilling action. Ek Tha Tiger broke multiple records, including the biggest opening weekend for a Hindi film in India, and was the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2012. Despite this success, it now sits at the bottom of YRF’s spy universe rankings.
Box Office Numbers of YRF Spy Universe
According to Sacnilk, the films in YRF’s spy universe have collected:
Tiger Zinda Hai (2017): Rs 558 crore
War (2019): Rs 471 crore
Pathaan (2023): Rs 1050 crore
Tiger 3 (2023): Rs 464 crore
Ek Tha Tiger (2012): Rs 320 crore
War 2 Crosses Ek Tha Tiger
As per a report in Hindustan Times, War 2 has already minted Rs 200 crore+ net in India. On day 10, the film’s worldwide gross stood at Rs 330 crore. While this means War 2 is no longer the lowest-grossing spy universe film, it still lags behind in terms of audience footfalls compared to earlier blockbusters in the franchise.
What’s Next For YRF Spyverse?
Meanwhile, YRF is already preparing for its next ambitious release, Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt. This project will be the first female-led film in the Spyverse, marking another milestone for the franchise.