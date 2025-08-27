Veteran producer Pahlaj Nihalani addressed the ongoing rumours surrounding Govinda and Ssunita Ahuja’s marriage. Nihalani, who has also served as a CBFC chairperson, called Govinda and Ssunita 'friends who work and live as a unit'. He also said that he never saw any such thing between the couple that would lead to a split.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Nihalani said, "Woh jo boli hain, woh galat nai boli. Woh toh sahi hain. Kyuki pandito ne jo beda khada kardiya hain." (What she said is not wrong. She is right. Because the astrologers have created this mess.)

When asked if he ever gave a suggestion to Govinda so as to set things straight, Pahlaj said, "Nai, zindagi mein kisiko salah dena bohot galat hain.” (No, giving advice to anyone in life is very wrong.)"

He went on to state, "Salah dena matlab apne aap ko neeche giraane wali baat hain. Ki khud pagal ban jao. Sachai bolna aur sachai sunna bohot badaa farak hain." (Giving advice means putting yourself down. You end up looking foolish. There is a big difference between speaking the truth and being ready to hear it.)