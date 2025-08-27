- By Swati Singh
- Wed, 27 Aug 2025 06:20 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Veteran producer Pahlaj Nihalani addressed the ongoing rumours surrounding Govinda and Ssunita Ahuja’s marriage. Nihalani, who has also served as a CBFC chairperson, called Govinda and Ssunita 'friends who work and live as a unit'. He also said that he never saw any such thing between the couple that would lead to a split.
In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Nihalani said, "Woh jo boli hain, woh galat nai boli. Woh toh sahi hain. Kyuki pandito ne jo beda khada kardiya hain." (What she said is not wrong. She is right. Because the astrologers have created this mess.)
When asked if he ever gave a suggestion to Govinda so as to set things straight, Pahlaj said, "Nai, zindagi mein kisiko salah dena bohot galat hain.” (No, giving advice to anyone in life is very wrong.)"
He went on to state, "Salah dena matlab apne aap ko neeche giraane wali baat hain. Ki khud pagal ban jao. Sachai bolna aur sachai sunna bohot badaa farak hain." (Giving advice means putting yourself down. You end up looking foolish. There is a big difference between speaking the truth and being ready to hear it.)
The veteran producer said, "Toh mein toh bohot si cheeze Govinda ki aaj tak as an actor as a person matlab mein kabhi burai kabhi nai karuga. Uske kaam ko leke, uske surrounding ko leke mein baat karta hu." (I will never speak ill of Govinda as an actor or a person. I only talk about his work and the people around him.)
He also noted how outside voices can sway the star. "Uski soch na kabhi kabhi gadbad hojati hain kyuki logo ko sun sun ke…woh feeding hojati hain aur woh maan jaata hain." (His thinking sometimes gets disturbed by what people feed him, and he believes it.)
Reacting to their divorce rumours, he said, "Kisine bola woh divorce bhi file kiye…mein bola ‘they are like buddies’…as a family bolo, as a work partner socho…kabhi mein aisa dono ke beech mein dekha nai." (Someone said they’ve even filed for divorce. I said, they are like buddies. Whether as a family or work partners, I have never seen anything like that between them.)