Govinda and Sunita Ahuja are in the news once more due to their recent divorce rumors. Even while the actor's manager has dismissed the rumours, the couple has not yet released an official statement. Tina Ahuja, the couple's daughter has come up to deny the divorce rumuors circulating around her parents and assert that they are still very much together.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja called allegations of her parents' divorce 'baseless' in an interview with the Hindustan Times. "It’s all rumours," she said. Tina shared, "I don't pay attention to these rumors," in response to a question about her reaction to such claims circulating online.

Tina Ahuja said, "Kya bolun main? He is not even in the country," in response to inquiries about how her parents manage the relentless chatter about their divorce. She expressed gratitude for all the love from fans and media. "I feel blessed to have a beautiful family and I am really grateful for all the concern, love, and support we have been receiving from the media, fans, and loved ones."

Sunita Ahuja filed for divorce at the Bandra Family Court under Section 13 (1) (i), (ia), (ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, citing abandonment, cruelty, and adultery as grounds, according to a report by Hauterrfly. Govinda was summoned by the court, but it was alleged that he did not show up until May 2025, when a show-cause notice was sent.