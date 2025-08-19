- By Swati Singh
- Tue, 19 Aug 2025 10:40 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Pala Suresh Death News: Pala Suresh, the renowned mimicry artist, passed away at 53 due to a suspected cardiac arrest. He was found unresponsive at his rented residence in Piravom and later pronounced dead at Piravom Taluk Hospital. Suresh had been battling a heart condition and was undergoing treatment at Kottayam Medical College Hospital.
Known for his spot-on impersonations, particularly of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, Pala Suresh was a household name in Kerala's mimicry and comedy circuit. He was associated with popular stage groups like Narma troupe and Cochin Rasika and had also acted in several Malayalam films and TV shows.
Suresh is survived by his wife, Deepa, and their two children, Devananda and Devakrishna. Devananda is currently pursuing nursing studies in Germany.