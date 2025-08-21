She continued, “At the end of this beautiful, glorious life, she didn’t want to be pushed into some crematorium with a mock ceremony of her ashes being put in the Ganga. She wanted to die out in nature; that was going to be a grand finale. And that’s exactly the way it panned out. Her body was never found. You know, it was one with the universe, one with the earth. She was just this incredible energy.”

When asked if Protima had a premonition about her death, the actress said, “She came to me, wrote out her will, handed me her jewellery, handed me all her documents, handed me her property papers, and said, ‘You never know.’ I said, ‘Why are you being so dramatic?’ And she just said, ‘You never know, darling.’ She’d handed me everything that she ever possessed. And she said, ‘Siddhartha’s (Pooja’s brother) no more, he’s committed suicide. I’ve handed over Nrityagram to Lynn Fernandez; you’re my only mooring. I want you to let me go.'”