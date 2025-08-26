Mass Jathara Release Update: Fans will have to wait a little longer as Ravi Teja's upcoming Telugu film, which was set to hit screens on August 27, has been postponed. Directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu and also starring Sreeleela, the film is touted to be a mass entertainer filled with drama and action. However, it has faced a delay in the release due to recent industry-wide strikes. The makers announced the postponement of Mass Jathara's release through an official statement on social media. They also cited wrapping up of crucial content as one of the reasons for pushing the date further.

Taking to X, film's production house Sithara Entertainments, shared the news by stating, “Due to recent industry-wide strikes and unforeseen delays in wrapping up crucial content, #MassJathara will not be arriving on its planned date of Aug 27th."

Further revealing the work is still in process, the statement mentioned, "But the team is working relentlessly to bring you the BIGGEST MASS FEAST in theatres soon! New release date will be announced shortly."

Due to recent industry-wide strikes and unforeseen delays in wrapping up crucial content, #MassJathara will not be arriving on its planned date of Aug 27th.



But the team is working relentlessly to bring you the BIGGEST MASS FEAST in theatres soon!



New release date will be… pic.twitter.com/m3d0yCDH38 — Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts) August 26, 2025

The speculations about the delay in Mass Jathara release emerged after a cryptic post by producer Naga Vamsi on X. He wrote, “At the cinemas for the cinema, always! See you all with our next outing #MassJathara, Very Soon! ”. After this, fans started wondering whether Ravi Teja's film would no longer hit theatres on August 27 or if a new release date would be announced. Following the speculations, the makers have officially shared the reason.