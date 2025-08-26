Actress Ridhima Pandit is disguised, reading all the news about dowry, especially the Greater Noida dowry case in which a 28-year-old girl was set on fire allegedly by her husband and in-laws. As per reports, the victim was killed as she could not get them another Rs 36 lakhs from her parents. Talking about this matter, Ridhima has called for strict punishments against the culprits. The actress took to her Instagram story to reshare a post which is about three different crimes against women.

While taking to Instagram stories, Ridhima wrote, “Three different cases Three cowards in the guise of men. Bloody criminals! Dowry related crimes against women are fueled by greed that knows no bounds and cruelty that has no end.”

The actress also added, “Look at these faces, they embody inhumanity. Our justice system must respond with the harshest penalties. Only then can we put an end to this brutality.”