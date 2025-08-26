- By Tapapriya Dutta
- Tue, 26 Aug 2025 02:23 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Actress Ridhima Pandit is disguised, reading all the news about dowry, especially the Greater Noida dowry case in which a 28-year-old girl was set on fire allegedly by her husband and in-laws. As per reports, the victim was killed as she could not get them another Rs 36 lakhs from her parents. Talking about this matter, Ridhima has called for strict punishments against the culprits. The actress took to her Instagram story to reshare a post which is about three different crimes against women.
While taking to Instagram stories, Ridhima wrote, “Three different cases Three cowards in the guise of men. Bloody criminals! Dowry related crimes against women are fueled by greed that knows no bounds and cruelty that has no end.”
The actress also added, “Look at these faces, they embody inhumanity. Our justice system must respond with the harshest penalties. Only then can we put an end to this brutality.”
Everywhere else: Divorced daughter is better than a dead daughter— Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) August 24, 2025
Indian society: Daughter has to adjust to violence. Dead daughter is better so that we can all sit and cry for few days and move on as if nothing happened. She has to die anyway.
This man will be out on bail and… https://t.co/7hPmK22w7I
Aaprt from the Noida case, another case is about a pregnant woman who was reportedly murdered by her husband in Hyderabad. She filed a domestic violence case against her husband in 2024. The man allegedly strangled his wife to death, then chop her parts of body and threw them in Musi river.
Also read: Shehbaz Badesha Slams Baseer Ali For Fight With Kunickaa Sadanand In Bigg Boss 19: 'Iska Problem Kya Hai?'
Ridhima Pandit is a popular Television actress, who is known for her work in Bahu Hamari Rajnikant, The Drama Company, Haiwaan: The Monster, Hum – I'm Because of Us. She was part of the reality show, Khatra Khatra Khatra.