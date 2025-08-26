- By Tapapriya Dutta
OTT Releases Week (Aug 25 To 31): Another week, another list of anticipated movies and web series that are to entertain audiences online. Some interesting content that offers spy action thriller, superhero drama, crime drama and more, which will entertain you throughout the week. Are you excited to read the list of titles? Get ready with your popcorn and create your binge list as soon as movies like Kingdom, Thunderbots, Maayakoothu, Vasanthi and more on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other streaming platforms.
OTT Movies And Web Series Releasing This Week (August 24 To 31)
|
Titles
|
OTT Platform
|
OTT Release Date
|Malditos
|JioHotstar
|August 25
|King And Conqueror
|JioHotstar
|August 25
|Kpop Demon Hunters Sing-Along
|Netflix
|August 25
|Upload: Complete Final Season
|Prime Video
|August 25
|The Friend
|Paramount+
|August 25
|Pati
|JioHotstar
|August 26
|Abigail
|Netflix
|August 26
|The Home
|Prime Video Rent
|With Love Meghan Season 2
|Netflix
|August 26
|I Know What You Did Last Summer
|Prime Video Rent
|It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley
|Prime Video Rent
|She Rides Shotgun
|Prime Video Rent
|Stans
|Paramont +
|August 26
|Together
|Prime Video Rent
|Gevi
|Sun NXT
|August 27
|Maayakoothu
|Sun NXT
|August 27
|Thunderbolts: The New Avengers
|JioHotstar
|August 27
|The Terminal List: Dark Wolf
|Prime Video
|August 27
|Kingdom
|Netflix
|August 27
|Vasanthi
|Manorama MAX
|August 28
|Day Of Reckoning
|JioHotstar
|August 28
|My Dead Friend Zoe
|JioHotstar
|August 28
|The Thursday Murder Club
|Netflix
|August 28
|Bhaag Saale
|ETV Win
|August 28
|Rumah Untuk Alie
|Netflix
|August 28
|Love Untangled
|Netflix
|August 28
|Two Graves
|Netflix
|August 28
|Four And Half Gang
|Sony LIV
|August 29
|Kadha Paranja Kadha
|Manorama MAX
|August 29
|Shodha
|Zee5
|August 29
|Karate Kid: Legends
|Netflix
|August 29
|Atomic: One Hell Of A Ride
|JioHotstar
|August 29
|Hell Of A Summer
|Hulu
|August 29
|My Mother's Wedding
|Prime Video Rent
|Red Sonja
|Prime Video Rent
|How I Left The Opus Dei
|JioHotstar
|August 30
Kingdom (Netflix, August 27)
The Telugu movie is about an undercover police constable, who is plunged into Sri Lanka on a covert mission. He dismantles a powerful syndicate to discover its mastermind, which is his estranged brother. Kingdom features Vijay Deverakonda, Bhagyashri Borse, Satyadev Kancharana and Venkitesh VP in key roles. Released on July 31, the film had a collection of Rs 82 crore.
In the kingdom of gold, blood and fire… a new king rises from the ashes 🤴🔥 pic.twitter.com/MWHBYavB0q— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 25, 2025
Thunderbolts (JioHotstar, August 27)
The Hollywood superhero film is about a team of anti-heroes who go on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Thunderbolts stars Florence Pugh, Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Olga Kurylenko, Wyatt Russell and David Harbour in significant roles. Released on May 2, the movie had a box office collection of USD 382.4 million.
Not super. Not heroes. Not giving up.— JioHotstar (@JioHotstar) August 20, 2025
Thunderbolts* The New Avengers streaming 27 August onwards in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, only on JioHotstar.
[Thunderbolts, The New Avengers, Marvel, Superheroes, Florence Pugh] pic.twitter.com/1getI4M8Oi
Maayakoothu (Sun NXT, August 27)
The Tamil movie is about a writer’s tale, who unravels a magical and mystical ride through realms unknown. The film stars Nagarajan Kannan, Murugan Govindasamy, Sai Dheena, S. K. Gaayathri and Rekha Kumanan in key roles. It was released on July 11 in theatres.
When stories refuse to stay on paper, the writer becomes the written. ✍️— SUN NXT (@sunnxt) August 23, 2025
Maayakoothu streaming from Aug 27 on SunNXT#Maayakoothu #SunNXT #StreamingFromAug27 #DarkComedy #MetaCinema #TamilMovies #MustWatch pic.twitter.com/0nQmoz7aG6
Gevi (Sun NXT, August 27)
The Tamil film focuses on a rural village, the backdrop for Mandharai and Malaiyan's battle for justice. They navigate love, survival and government indifference while their community fights corruption. Gevi stars Sheela Rajkumar, Jacquline Lydia, Aadhavan M and Charles Vinoth in prominent roles. It was released in theatres on July 18.
A village against power, a fight against silence.— SUN NXT (@sunnxt) August 24, 2025
Watch Gevi, streaming from Aug 27 on SunNXT#Gevi #SunNXT #StreamingFromAug27 #TamilCinema #PoliticalDrama #MustWatch #FightForJustice pic.twitter.com/jq2vxUsDRP
So, have you decided what you will watch this week on OTT? If yes, then create your binge list and turn on notifications to avoid missing these content.