OTT Releases Week (Aug 25 To 31): Another week, another list of anticipated movies and web series that are to entertain audiences online. Some interesting content that offers spy action thriller, superhero drama, crime drama and more, which will entertain you throughout the week. Are you excited to read the list of titles? Get ready with your popcorn and create your binge list as soon as movies like Kingdom, Thunderbots, Maayakoothu, Vasanthi and more on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other streaming platforms. 

OTT Movies And Web Series Releasing This Week (August 24 To 31)

Titles

OTT Platform

OTT Release Date
Malditos JioHotstar August 25
King And Conqueror JioHotstar August 25
Kpop Demon Hunters Sing-Along Netflix August 25
Upload: Complete Final Season Prime Video  August 25
The Friend Paramount+ August 25
Pati JioHotstar August 26
Abigail Netflix August 26
The Home Prime Video Rent  
With Love Meghan Season 2 Netflix August 26
I Know What You Did Last Summer Prime Video Rent  
It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley Prime Video Rent  
She Rides Shotgun Prime Video Rent  
Stans Paramont + August 26
Together  Prime Video Rent  
Gevi Sun NXT August 27
Maayakoothu Sun NXT August 27
Thunderbolts: The New Avengers JioHotstar August 27
The Terminal List: Dark Wolf Prime Video  August 27
Kingdom Netflix August 27
Vasanthi Manorama MAX August 28
Day Of Reckoning JioHotstar August 28
My Dead Friend Zoe JioHotstar August 28
The Thursday Murder Club Netflix August 28
Bhaag Saale ETV Win August 28
Rumah Untuk Alie Netflix August 28
Love Untangled Netflix August 28
Two Graves Netflix August 28
Four And Half Gang Sony LIV August 29
Kadha Paranja Kadha Manorama MAX August 29
Shodha Zee5 August 29
Karate Kid: Legends Netflix August 29
Atomic: One Hell Of A Ride JioHotstar  August 29
Hell Of A Summer  Hulu  August 29
My Mother's Wedding Prime Video Rent  
Red Sonja Prime Video Rent   
How I Left The Opus Dei JioHotstar  August 30

Kingdom (Netflix, August 27)

The Telugu movie is about an undercover police constable, who is plunged into Sri Lanka on a covert mission. He dismantles a powerful syndicate to discover its mastermind, which is his estranged brother. Kingdom features Vijay Deverakonda, Bhagyashri Borse, Satyadev Kancharana and Venkitesh VP in key roles. Released on July 31, the film had a collection of Rs 82 crore.

Thunderbolts (JioHotstar, August 27)

The Hollywood superhero film is about a team of anti-heroes who go on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Thunderbolts stars Florence Pugh, Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Olga Kurylenko, Wyatt Russell and David Harbour in significant roles. Released on May 2, the movie had a box office collection of USD 382.4 million.

Maayakoothu (Sun NXT, August 27)

The Tamil movie is about a writer’s tale, who unravels a magical and mystical ride through realms unknown. The film stars Nagarajan Kannan, Murugan Govindasamy, Sai Dheena, S. K. Gaayathri and Rekha Kumanan in key roles. It was released on July 11 in theatres.

Gevi (Sun NXT, August 27)

The Tamil film focuses on a rural village, the backdrop for Mandharai and Malaiyan's battle for justice. They navigate love, survival and government indifference while their community fights corruption. Gevi stars Sheela Rajkumar, Jacquline Lydia, Aadhavan M and Charles Vinoth in prominent roles. It was released in theatres on July 18.

So, have you decided what you will watch this week on OTT? If yes, then create your binge list and turn on notifications to avoid missing these content.  