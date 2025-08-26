OTT Releases Week (Aug 25 To 31) : Another week, another list of anticipated movies and web series that are to entertain audiences online. Some interesting content that offers spy action thriller, superhero drama, crime drama and more, which will entertain you throughout the week. Are you excited to read the list of titles? Get ready with your popcorn and create your binge list as soon as movies like Kingdom, Thunderbots, Maayakoothu, Vasanthi and more on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other streaming platforms.

OTT Movies And Web Series Releasing This Week (August 24 To 31)

Titles OTT Platform OTT Release Date Malditos JioHotstar August 25 King And Conqueror JioHotstar August 25 Kpop Demon Hunters Sing-Along Netflix August 25 Upload: Complete Final Season Prime Video August 25 The Friend Paramount+ August 25 Pati JioHotstar August 26 Abigail Netflix August 26 The Home Prime Video Rent With Love Meghan Season 2 Netflix August 26 I Know What You Did Last Summer Prime Video Rent It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley Prime Video Rent She Rides Shotgun Prime Video Rent Stans Paramont + August 26 Together Prime Video Rent Gevi Sun NXT August 27 Maayakoothu Sun NXT August 27 Thunderbolts: The New Avengers JioHotstar August 27 The Terminal List: Dark Wolf Prime Video August 27 Kingdom Netflix August 27 Vasanthi Manorama MAX August 28 Day Of Reckoning JioHotstar August 28 My Dead Friend Zoe JioHotstar August 28 The Thursday Murder Club Netflix August 28 Bhaag Saale ETV Win August 28 Rumah Untuk Alie Netflix August 28 Love Untangled Netflix August 28 Two Graves Netflix August 28 Four And Half Gang Sony LIV August 29 Kadha Paranja Kadha Manorama MAX August 29 Shodha Zee5 August 29 Karate Kid: Legends Netflix August 29 Atomic: One Hell Of A Ride JioHotstar August 29 Hell Of A Summer Hulu August 29 My Mother's Wedding Prime Video Rent Red Sonja Prime Video Rent How I Left The Opus Dei JioHotstar August 30

Kingdom (Netflix, August 27)

The Telugu movie is about an undercover police constable, who is plunged into Sri Lanka on a covert mission. He dismantles a powerful syndicate to discover its mastermind, which is his estranged brother. Kingdom features Vijay Deverakonda, Bhagyashri Borse, Satyadev Kancharana and Venkitesh VP in key roles. Released on July 31, the film had a collection of Rs 82 crore.

In the kingdom of gold, blood and fire… a new king rises from the ashes 🤴🔥 pic.twitter.com/MWHBYavB0q — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 25, 2025

Thunderbolts (JioHotstar, August 27)

The Hollywood superhero film is about a team of anti-heroes who go on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Thunderbolts stars Florence Pugh, Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Olga Kurylenko, Wyatt Russell and David Harbour in significant roles. Released on May 2, the movie had a box office collection of USD 382.4 million.

Not super. Not heroes. Not giving up.



Thunderbolts* The New Avengers streaming 27 August onwards in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, only on JioHotstar.



[Thunderbolts, The New Avengers, Marvel, Superheroes, Florence Pugh] pic.twitter.com/1getI4M8Oi — JioHotstar (@JioHotstar) August 20, 2025

Maayakoothu (Sun NXT, August 27)

The Tamil movie is about a writer’s tale, who unravels a magical and mystical ride through realms unknown. The film stars Nagarajan Kannan, Murugan Govindasamy, Sai Dheena, S. K. Gaayathri and Rekha Kumanan in key roles. It was released on July 11 in theatres.

