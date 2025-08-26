- By Aarushi Raina
- Tue, 26 Aug 2025 12:35 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Kingdom OTT Release Update: The Vijay Deverakonda and Bhagyashri Borse starrer Telugu spy action movie Kingdom was released in theatres on July 31. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film received a mixed response from the audience upon its release. Despite that, the demand for the digital premiere of Vijay Deverakonda starrer has been creating significant buzz with reports speculating about a tentative date and OTT platforms. Amid the buzz, the makers have unveiled the Kingdom OTT release details. Find out when and where you can catch this movie online.
When And Where To Watch Kingdom Online?
Kingdom will be available for streaming on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi starting 27 August, coinciding with Ganesh Chaturthi. Kingdom is called Saamrajya in Hindi. The streamer shared the OTT details on X with a caption that read, “In the kingdom of gold, blood and fire… a new king rises from the ashes.”
In the kingdom of gold, blood and fire… a new king rises from the ashes 🤴🔥 pic.twitter.com/MWHBYavB0q— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 25, 2025
How Much Did Kingdom Earn At the Box Office?
According to Sacnilk, Kingdom has earned Rs 82.02 crore worldwide, with Rs 51.65 crore from Indian net collection. Vijay Deverakonda's movie faced competition at the box office from films released in the same week, like Dhadak 2, Son of Sardaar 2 and Mahavatar Narasimha and later from Saiyaara.
ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19 First Eviction: Farhana Bhatt Gets Eliminated From BB House But Major Twist Unfolds
What Is The Story Of Kingdom Movie?
The Telugu spy action thriller revolves around the story of a constable, named Suri, who transforms into an uncover spy. He embarks on a dangerous mission to Sri Lanka to dismantle a powerful syndicate while also seeking to uncover the reason behind his missing brother. Kingdom features Vijay Deverakonda in the titular role along with Bhagyashri Borse, Satyadev Kancharana, Venkitesh V.P, Koushik Mahata, Keshav Deepak and Goparaju Ramana in key roles. It has been produced by Sai Soujanya and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi.
ALSO READ: Did Avneet Kaur Respond To Virat Kohli's 'Like' Controversy?
Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial also became embroiled in controversy over the portrayal of Sri Lankan Tamils in the movie. Cadres from Naam Thamizhar Katchi (NTK) held a protest outside theatres in Tamil Nadu, halting screenings and demanding a ban on the film. Following this, the makers issued a clarification statement, stating their intentions were not to hurt people's sentiments.