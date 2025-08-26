Saiyaara turned newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda into overnight stars. Mohit Suri’s directorial not only became a sleeper hit but also went on to break box office records this year. With audiences now eager to see what the young actors will choose next, fresh reports suggest that Aneet has already decided on her upcoming project. The 22-year-old actress has reportedly signed on for her next movie with Yash Raj Films (YRF).

According to a Mid-day report on August 26, the project will be directed by Maneesh Sharma, who is returning to the director’s chair after a break. This untitled romantic drama will mark Aneet’s second big outing, cementing her place as one of the most promising Gen Z stars. The report revealed, "Producer Aditya Chopra is keenly following the two young actors’ careers. After the success of ‘Saiyaara’, Aneet has emerged as the face of romance for Gen Z. Aditya felt she would be perfect for Maneesh’s love story." The report also stated that pre-production for the film has already begun. While the storyline is based in Punjab, the makers are yet to finalise the male lead. Shooting is expected to commence in 2026.

Meanwhile, Maneesh Sharma is a name well respected in Bollywood for creating stories that connect deeply with the youth. He has previously directed successful films such as Band Baaja Baaraat (2010), Shuddh Desi Romance (2013), Fan (2016), and more recently Tiger 3 (2023). The report further stated, "With 'Band Baaja Baaraat' [2010] and 'Shuddh Desi Romance' [2013], Maneesh showed that he excels in telling stories of the youth. This one is based in Punjab. The male lead is yet to be locked. The film will roll in the first half of 2026." This comeback film will give Sharma a chance to revisit the genre that brought him fame and showcase another story that captures young love, this time against the backdrop of Punjab.