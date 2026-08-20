Salman Khan is teaming up with South actress Nayanthara for their upcoming pan-India movie. According to reports, the movie is titled Monster. It is being banrolled by producer Dil Raju. Monster will mark Salman and Dil's first collaboration. Salman Khan-Nayanthara's movie titled Monster According to a report by Filmfare, Monster is scheduled to hit the theatres on Eid 2027. The movie is being mounted on a grand scale. The film's title launch is expected to take place in coming weeks.

The source told the portal, "Salman is completely hands-on right now. He doesn't want the schedule to lose momentum." The official announcement is yet awaited. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20: Release Date, OTT Platform, TV Telecast And More About Salman Khan’s Show Salman Khan on the professional front Salman Khan is all set to take on the duties of Bigg Boss Season 20 host. The upcoming season will premiere from September 6, 2026. He also features international action thriller 7 Dogs, which releases in Indian cinemas on August 21, 2026.

Apart from this, Salman Khan is also working on the patriotic action drama Maatrubhumi (previously referred to as Battle of Galwan). ALSO READ: 7 Dogs Release Date: How To Watch Salman Khan And Sanjay Dutt-Starrer International Movie In India? Not only this, the Dabangg star is also in early talks with filmmakers like Raj & DK for a large-scale action-comedy project. Nayanthara on professional front Nayanthara has an exciting lineup of projects. She will star alongside Yash in upcoming highly-anticipated movie Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Among major releases, Nayanthara has Mookuthi Amman 2, Patriot and Hi in the pipeline.

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