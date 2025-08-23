- By Swati Singh
Punjabi singer Karan Aujla recently expressed his love for Punjab, stating that his heart still belongs there. The singer stated that he does not consider Canada or Dubai his home, stretching that he had the best sleep of his life during his visit to Punjab last week. Karan expressed desire to return to India with his family as he feels 'safe' there.
In a conversation with Hollywood Reporter India, Aujla said, "I would love to be out here, especially now in my own village. Even if it’s far from everywhere, I would travel. But the situation right now is not what I would like it to be. Hopefully in the future, I’ll be able to."
He went on to state, "I have actually been through stuff. I have been targeted. I have seen bullets go through my windows. It’s not about making a show of carrying a weapon. We don’t want to take any chances. There’s so much that’s happened in the past. People have died for real. So it’s not a joke. I’m trying not to let any of that disturb my happy life. I would rather take precautions."
Punjabi singer-rapper Karan Aujla recently dropped his much-awaited album P-Pop Culture on August 22, marking another milestone in his musical journey. The album, crafted in collaboration with his longtime partner and acclaimed producer Ikky, features an impressive lineup of 10–11 tracks that promise to deliver Aujla's signature blend of Punjabi beats and contemporary sounds.
The grand reveal took place on July 26 during Aujla's sold-out arena show in Montreal, where the crowd witnessed an unforgettable moment. Midway through his electrifying performance, the artist paused to make a special announcement, unveiling not only the album’s title but also its official release date. The stage came alive with dramatic visuals, including a custom-made statue of his face and a dazzling P-Pop Culture necklace, adding a cinematic flair to the highly-anticipated reveal.