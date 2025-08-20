Shah Rukh Khan poked fun at his shoulder injury on the sets of King. The actor was recently conferred with National Award for Jawan in "Best Actor" category. SRK assured his fans that he will recover soon and won't face problems picking up the award. "I suffered an injury on my shoulder. I went through a small surgery, actually not small but it was quite big and now it will take one or two months to recover. 'National award uthane ke liye mera ek hi haath kaafi hai' ," said SRK according to HT.

Shah Rukh Khan appeared with his right hand in a sling at an event where he previewed footage from his son Aryan Khan's upcoming show The B***ds of Bollywood. True to form, the actor couldn't resist cracking jokes about his son's directorial venture, showcasing his trademark wit and humour.

About Ba***ds of Bollywood: The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, follows an ambitious outsider and his friends as they navigate the unpredictable and larger-than-life world of Bollywood, and was officially announced on February 3, 2025.

Will SRK appear in The Ba***ds of Bollywood?

During the recent AMA session, Shah Rukh Khan was asked about his cameo in Ba***ds of Bollywood. He responded, "Lots of lovely friends from the industry have participated in Aryan's series. They've been very gracious and loving toward him. Main toh hun hi... Haq se!"