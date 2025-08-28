Sheikha Mahra Mohammed Rashed Al Maktoum, daughter of Dubai ruler and UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has been engaged to rapper French Montana, according to TMZ. This came after Sheikha Mahra's marriage to Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum. She announced their divorce last year in a social media post, accusing him of infidelity.

Sheikha Mahra and French Montana have been linked since late 2024. They have been frequently spotted together in Dubai and the 31-year-old royal even gave Montana a tour of the desert city, photos of which she shared on social media. During this time before engagement, the duo were papped visiting mosques, restraints and strolling on Paris's Pont des Arts bridge.

In 2023, Sheikha Mahra shocked everyone by announcing divorce from Sheikh Mohammed. She took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "Dear Husband. As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you and I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife."

She left her first husband for cheating. For a man who cheated on his first wife.. Welp. Best wishes. If she can just accept him for who he is i think it can work #FrenchMontana #SheikhaMahra 💍 pic.twitter.com/qIVowtFjuw

She launched a perfume line called "Divorce" under her brand Mahra M1, following her separation. Professionally, she holds a degree in International Relations from a UK university and has also completed a qualification from the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Administration.

French Montana, born Karim Kharbouch, is a renowned artist known for hits like Unforgettable and No Stylist. Beyond his music, he's recognised for his philanthropic efforts, particularly in funding healthcare and education initiatives in Uganda and North Africa.

In his personal life, French Montana was married to Nadeen Kharbouch, an entrepreneur and designer, from 2007 to 2014. The couple has a son, Kruz Kharbouch, who is now 16 years old.