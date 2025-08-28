- By Swati Singh
- Thu, 28 Aug 2025 03:37 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Michael Jackson's son Prince Jackson has announced his engagement to his longtime girlfriend Molly Schirmang. Prince took to his Instagram handle and shared a heartfelt post, announcing the news to the world. He even shared several mushy photos featuring himself and Molly and their memories together.
Prince Jackson wrote in the caption, "8 years down to go. Molly and I have spent a lot of time together and made incredible memories. We’ve traveled the world, graduated and grown so much together. I’m excited for this next chapter in our lives as we continue to grow and make great memories. I love you babs."
The news of Prince Jackson's engagement was met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages from his loved ones. His cousins were among the first to share their excitement and well-wishes. Taryll Jackson, the son of the late Tito Jackson, commented with a simple yet heartfelt "Congrats!!!" while TJ Jackson expressed his joy in a more elaborate message, saying, "I couldn’t be any happier for the two of you. You both are such beautiful and special souls. I love you and will always be here for you in any way I can."
Toyia Jackson also chimed in, showering Molly with love and affection. "We love Molly so much. I’m so happy for you both. I love you, cousin," she shared, highlighting the close bond within the Jackson family.
Prince Jackson and his fiancée Molly Schirmang have kept their romance relatively private, but they've shared glimpses of their relationship over the years. In 2018, Prince introduced Molly to the public on their one-year anniversary, posting a sunny selfie of the two with a caption that read, "I had such an amazing time in San Fran celebrating our year together." The photo captured their happiness, with both smiling broadly as they enjoyed a trip together.