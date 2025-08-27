American singer Taylor Swift and footballer Travis Kelce got engaged in a dreamy setting, glimpses of which they shared on social media. However, the couple got engaged at a garden almost two weeks ago in Missouri. The footballer's father Ed Kelce revealed interesting insights about the proposal and why the couple announced their engagement late to the world.

In a conversation with News 5 Cleaveland, Ed Kelce revealed that Travis did the proposal 'may be' two weeks ago." He further added that the Kansas City Chiefs footballer was going to put the propsal off till the current week, but the Lover singer was getting a 'little antsy'. "But, he was going to put her off till this week to make some grand thing, to make it a big special event," said Ed.

Ed further added, "I told him repeatedly, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event...when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you." "He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, 'let's go out and have a glass of wine'. They got out there and that's when he asked her and it was beautiful," he said.

The couple shared pictures from their engagement on Tuesday. They wrote in the caption, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

Ed continued sharing, adding that soon after their engagement, the couple started FaceTiming him and their family members and friends to announce the same. "To see them together is great," he said. Ed said he was aware of Travis' plan to propose several months before it happened. He revealed, "We actually went to a thing in KC Sunday night, which was an ESPN airing of 'The Kingdom' and went to that, and his mother and I went with him back to his house for dinner, where Taylor made dinner, and we had a wonderful dinner with them outside on the patio and to just watch the two of them, just crazy about each other. It's truly kind neat."