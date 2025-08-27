Soha Ali Khan is the sister of well-known Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and the daughter of veteran star Sharmila Tagore and the late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. She impressed with her performances in movies like Rang De Basanti, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, and many more. The actor who has also written a book, worked at a bank before entering the Hindi film industry.

Soha Ali Khan revealed that it was her second job and that the salary was Rs. 2 lakhs per year while speaking to Instant Bollywood. She recently recalled that, despite the fact that her rent was nearly equal to her whole earnings, she decided to live alone in Lokhandwala when she first went to Mumbai. "I wanted to live an independent life and make my own money so I could make my own decisions, so I don’t have to take directions from anyone else," Soha said.

Soha Ali Khan's First Salary At Bank Job Soha Ali Khan disclosed that even while she made Rs 2,20,000 a year working in banking, her rent alone was Rs 17,000 a month, or about Rs 2,04,000 a year. She clarified that the choice may not appear to be financially prudent but did give her freedom. She also admitted that coming from Pataudi family, she always had a safety net.

"Even though I am making my own money, there is a safety net. If I need something, I can ask for it from my parents and other people don’t have that. So somewhere along the way, that gives you the confidence to take certain decisions in life."

When Soha Ali Khan Made Her Acting Debut Despite having a great profession in finance, Soha admitted that she wanted to transfer to film but was afraid of disappointing her parents, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore. She said that accepting a Rs 5 lakh modeling contract was a game changer for her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) Soha Ali Khan shared, "I was going to earn Rs 5 lakh but that was for a year. Here, I was working every day to earn Rs 2.2 lakh, but there I would be working for one day and then it would be an exclusive contract for a year." She soon bagged her first ever acting gig with the 2004 movie Dil Maange More. She revealed that she was paid Rs 10 lakh fo her debut movie. "My offer was Rs 10 lakh or something, for the Hindi language rom-com. And that was a huge amount of money so I was thinking, I definitely want to do this and I will think the rest later," she recalled.