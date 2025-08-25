Songs Of Paradise Trailer: Soni Razdan and Saba Azad are all set to bring the inspiring journey of Kashmir's first female playback singer, Raj Begum. The biopic celebrates Kashmir's rich musical heritage and resilience. Songs Of Paradise features a stellar cast including Saba Azad, Soni Razdan, Zain Khan Durrani, Sheeba Chaddha, Taaruk Raina, Shishir Sharma and Lillete Dubey. The film is set to release on Prime Video on August 29. Ahead of its premiere, the makers have unveiled the trailer, which has already generated excitement among viewers.

Songs Of Paradise Trailer Unveiled The trailer delves into the life of the legendary singer Noor Begum, portrayed by Saba Azad and Soni Razdan in two different timelines. It presents a journey of courage, defiance of norms, and the pursuit of self-expression. Noor, a gifted young singer in Kashmir, dares to dream and break free from the societal expectations and restrictions imposed on women during that time.

The trailer was shared by Farhan Akhtar on Instagram with a caption that read, "A story of music, hope, and resilience. Trailer out now. #SongsOfParadiseOnPrime, Aug 29." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) Talking about the character, Saba said in a statement, "Getting to play a character inspired by the legendary Raj Begum has been nothing short of a revelation. As a musician I pride myself for having a vast listening vocabulary and yet I was entirely in the dark about the phenomenon that is Raj begum. This film has led me to the incredible story of her life and times and her unending musical repertoire." ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19 Full Contestants List: Amaal Mallik To Ashnoor Kaur; Who All Have Entered Salman Khan's Show | Photos

She added, “This film is a story of female resilience and independence. I can’t wait for the audience to see Songs of Paradise on Prime Video—a story that celebrates Kashmir’s musical heritage and a woman who helped shape it."

Soni Razdan, who plays the older Noor Begum, shared, “Songs of Paradise is a story that moved me the moment I read the script, and stepping into her character was a profound experience, embodying decades of resilience, strength, and cultural identity. It’s a powerful narrative that honors Kashmir’s musical legacy and captures the essence of her remarkable journey."