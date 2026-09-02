Street Fighter Release Date India: Street Fighter will release in theatres on 16 October 2026 across India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It stars Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, Jason Momoa and Vidyut Jammwal in the lead roles. As the trailer was launched across the iconic Shinjuku Yunika Vision screens in Tokyo, here's all you need to know about it:

Street Fighter Trailer Release Street Fighter, which takes place in 1993, centres on estranged warriors Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo), who are recruited for the next World Warrior Tournament by Chun-Li (Callina Liang). What starts as a cruel test of skill quickly turns into something much darker.

For a major attraction to Indian viewers, action star Vidyut Jammwal plays the part of Dhalsim, the renowned yoga master from the game series. ALSO READ - Vidyut Jammwal Officially Joins Street Fighter Along With Jason Momoa And Noah Centineo For His Hollywood Debut For the first-ever event across Tokyo's renowned Shinjuku Yunika Vision screens, cast member Hirooki Goto, Japanese voice actor Eiko Kano, director Kitao Sakurai, and Street Fighter game director Takayuki Nakayama joined Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, Callina Liang, and Jason Momoa.

ALSO READ - Vidyut Jammwal Agrees With Fans Who Say 'Bollywood Failed To Use His Potential' About New Street Fighter Set in 1993, the enigmatic Chun-Li (Callina Liang) enlists the estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) for the upcoming World Warrior Tournament, a vicious battle of fists, destiny, and rage. However, a deadly conspiracy is hidden underneath this war royale, forcing them to confront the demons of their past as well as one another. It's game over if they don't.

With Hadoukens, roundhouses, and all of your favourite characters, Street Fighter, directed by Kitao Sakurai, is poised to bring the battle from the arcade to the big screen. The cast consists of the following: 1. Noah Centineo as Ken Masters 2. Andrew Koji as Ryu 3. Callina Liang as Chun-Li 4. Joe Roman Reigns Anoa’i as Akuma 5. David Dastmalchian as M. Bison 6. Cody Rhodes as Guile 7. Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki 8. Eric André as Don Sauvage 9. Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim 10. Orville Peck as Vega, Olivier Richters as Zangief 11. Hirooki Goto as E. Honda 12. Rayna Vallandingham as Juli 13. Alexander Volkanovski as Joe 14. Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson as Balrog 15. Jason Momoa as Blanka FAQ 1. When is Street Fighter releasing in India? Street Fighter will hit the big screens on 16 October 2026. 2. Is Vidyut Jammwal in Street Fighter? Yes. The actor is making his Hollywood debut in the American action movie Street Fighter.