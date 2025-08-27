- By Aarushi Raina
- Wed, 27 Aug 2025 07:49 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Ssunita Ahuja has been in the headlines due to rumours surrounding a strain in her relationship with husband and actor Govinda. Her statements about her personal life and family have been going viral. Her recent comment about her son Yashvardhan, who is making his Bollywood debut, doing a better film than Saiyaara starring Ahaan Panday, created a buzz online. Govinda's wife recently addressed rumours about Ahaan Panday and clarified that her statement was misinterpreted. She urged everyone to stop spreading false information.
Ssunita not only quashed separation rumours by celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with Govinda at their Mumbai residence, but also addressed her viral comment about the Saiyaara movie, which had become the topic of discussion.
Speaking to the media during the celebration, she said, "Ahaan Panday ka mudda uthaya, maine kisi ke bache ke liye kuch nahi bola hai. Main itni khush hoon ki Ahaan Panday ka naam ho gaya hai. Main chahti hoon hamari film industry mein jitne bacche hain, un sabka bhagwaan itna naam karein. And Ahaan Panday I’m a big fan of yours beta, I love you, I love Yash Raj Films too much. Maine koi byte nahi diya hai kyunki mera beta bhi hero ban raha hai. Galat baat hai. Aap log afwah failana bandh kariye, main aap logo se haath jodkar prarthna karti hoon. (Ahaan Panday’s issue was raised, but I never said anything against anyone’s child. I am so happy that Ahaan Panday’s name has come up. I want God to bless every child in our film industry with success. And Ahaan Panday, I’m a big fan of yours, son, I love you. I love Yash Raj Films too much. I never gave any byte because my son is also becoming a hero. This is wrong. Please stop spreading rumours, I sincerely request you all with folded hands.)"
View this post on Instagram
ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19 First Week Nominations: Awez Darbar In Tears After Gaurav Khanna's Outburst Over Nomination
What Did Ssunita Ahuja Say About Saiyaara Movie?
During an interview with Eat Travel Repeat, Ssunita reacted to a fan's comment about his son, which read, “Yashvardhan itna handsome hai. Saiyaara mein usse hi hona chahiye tha.” Responding to this, she said, "I wish. But usse better picture kar raha hai Yash." Admitting that she has not watched Ahaan's debut movie, Ssunita added, “Maine abhi tak dekhi nahi hai. Yash ne do baar dekhi hai. Main dekhungi, mujhe dekhna hai. But abhi 14 tareek ko shayad aa raha hai naa Netflix pe."
ALSO READ: Pahlaj Nihalani Quashes Govinda And Sunita Ahuja's Divorce Rumours: 'They Are Like Buddies...'
Govinda and Sunita have been married since 1987 and are parents to Tina and Yashvardhan. Tina made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with the movie Second Hand Husband, while Yashvardhan is all set to make his acting debut soon.