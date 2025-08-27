Ssunita Ahuja has been in the headlines due to rumours surrounding a strain in her relationship with husband and actor Govinda. Her statements about her personal life and family have been going viral. Her recent comment about her son Yashvardhan, who is making his Bollywood debut, doing a better film than Saiyaara starring Ahaan Panday, created a buzz online. Govinda's wife recently addressed rumours about Ahaan Panday and clarified that her statement was misinterpreted. She urged everyone to stop spreading false information.

Ssunita not only quashed separation rumours by celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with Govinda at their Mumbai residence, but also addressed her viral comment about the Saiyaara movie, which had become the topic of discussion.

Speaking to the media during the celebration, she said, "Ahaan Panday ka mudda uthaya, maine kisi ke bache ke liye kuch nahi bola hai. Main itni khush hoon ki Ahaan Panday ka naam ho gaya hai. Main chahti hoon hamari film industry mein jitne bacche hain, un sabka bhagwaan itna naam karein. And Ahaan Panday I’m a big fan of yours beta, I love you, I love Yash Raj Films too much. Maine koi byte nahi diya hai kyunki mera beta bhi hero ban raha hai. Galat baat hai. Aap log afwah failana bandh kariye, main aap logo se haath jodkar prarthna karti hoon. (Ahaan Panday’s issue was raised, but I never said anything against anyone’s child. I am so happy that Ahaan Panday’s name has come up. I want God to bless every child in our film industry with success. And Ahaan Panday, I’m a big fan of yours, son, I love you. I love Yash Raj Films too much. I never gave any byte because my son is also becoming a hero. This is wrong. Please stop spreading rumours, I sincerely request you all with folded hands.)"