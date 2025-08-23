Swara Bhasker is all over the internet once again, and the credit goes to her candid and bold personality. The actress recently generated a huge buzz after making a controversial statement. Post which, she has been facing severe backlash on the internet. Now, the actress has finally reacted to the ongoing trolling and speculations regarding her ‘bisexual comment.’ Swara recently made a statement about humans and their sexuality, which garnered a lot of attention.

During an interview with SCREEN, Swara Bhasker said, “We are all bisexual. If you leave people to themselves, we are actually bisexual. But heterosexuality is an ideology that has been culturally ingrained for thousands of years, because that is how the human race perpetuates - so it has to be the norm.” She also mentioned politician Dimple Yadav, wife of Akhilesh Yadav, and revealed that she has a crush on her.

Following the online buzz, the Raanjhanaa star also changed her X (Twitter) bio and added ‘Girl Crush Advocate’ to it, which added more fuel to the fire. This resulted in people raising questions about her sexuality and criticising her for what she believed in. After all the chaos, Swara has now reacted to the ongoing controversy and called it ‘stupid.’

Swara Bhasker’s Reaction To Controversy:

During a recent interview with India Today, Swara Bhasker explained her point of view and exclaimed, “It’s so stupid. I don’t understand what led to the virality. If someone watches the clip, they will know what I was talking about. There was nothing wrong. It was such a light-hearted, banter-like interview. I was basically saying that I am up for a bisexual thing. I was speaking theoretically, not practically. I mean, I’m married and I have a child, so I don’t understand what the confusion is.”