Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Cast: The Gokuldham society is about to undergo a fresh transformation thanks to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), one of the most well-liked and enduring sitcoms on Indian television. With 4,479 episodes and more than 17 years of history, it never fails to captivate viewers with stories and humour that capture the realities of ordinary life. The ensemble cast of this TV show is its strongest point. In a surprising turn of events, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's producer and creator, Asit Kumarr Modi will be welcoming Rajasthani family members.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's new members will be seen arriving on exquisitely decorated camels, wearing colorful Rajasthani attire, and bringing a bit of their history and heritage with them as they make their very traditional entrance. View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMKOC_Neela Film Productions (@taarakmehtakaooltahchashmahnfp) The Gokuldham family, which has been evolving over time, will welcome Dharti Bhatt and Kuldeep Gor, together with their two kids - Maahi Bhadra and Akshaan Sehrawat. Asit Kumarr Modi revealed that the Rupa Ratan Binjola family's skillfully developed characters will add vibrancy and humourous element on the longest running TV show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMKOC_Neela Film Productions (@taarakmehtakaooltahchashmahnfp) Who Are The New Residents Of Gokuldham Society? Kuldeep Gor will play Jaipur-based saree shop owner Ratan Binjola, and Dharti Bhtt will play his wife Rupa Baditop, a stay-at-home mom who also works as an influencer and content producer. With noteworthy roles in movies like Jessu Jordaar and Big Bull, Kuldeep Gor is a well-known figure in Gujarati theater, television, and film. Dharti Bhatt is well-known for her roles in Kya Haal, Mr. Paanchal, as Pratibha and Mahisagar.