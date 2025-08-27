- By Swati Singh
South actress Lakshi Menon will be grilled in connection with the abduction and assault of an IT employee at Erankunal North Bridge in Kochi. According to a reports, the employee was kidnapped and beaten following an argument in a bar. Menon is reportedly a part of the gang who assaulted the employee.
The police will now question Lakshmi Menon in the case. The other three members Midhun, Aneesh and Sona Mol were arrested earlier and now, the actress is under the radar.
Who is Lakshmi Menon?
Lakshmi Menon is an Indian actress born on May 19, 1996, in Kochi, Kerala. She primarily works in Tamil films and made her acting debut in 2011 with a supporting role in the Malayalam film Raghuvinte Swantham Raziya. Her breakthrough came in 2012 with her Tamil debut film Sundara Pandian, where she played the lead role opposite M. Sasikumar.
Some of her notable works include films like Kumki, Kutti Puli, Pandianadu, Naan Sigappu Manithan, Manja Pai and Jigarthanda. Lakshmi Menon has received several awards for her performances, including a Filmfare Award South, a Tamil Nadu State Film Award, and two SIIMA Awards.
In recent years, she has appeared in films like Pulikkuthi Pandi (2021), AGP Schizophrenia (2022) and Chandramukhi 2 (2023). Her performances have been well-received by audiences and critics alike, showcasing her versatility as an actress in the Tamil film industry.