The Ba**ds Of Bollywood Launch Event: Shah Rukh Khan once again reminded everyone why he is called the King of Bollywood when he arrived at the launch of his son Aryan Khan’s debut web series The Ba**ds of Bollywood. Despite carrying an arm injury and wearing a sling, SRK lit up the event with his effortless charm, striking appearance, and heartfelt gestures that left fans and guests in awe. The series is set to premiere on Netflix on 18 September and is already creating a huge buzz across social media. With its star-studded cast, tongue-in-cheek humour, and Aryan Khan’s vision as a debut director, The Ba**ds of Bollywood is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

Dressed in an all-black outfit and showing off a sharp new haircut, Shah Rukh looked as stylish as ever. His injury brace, however, became the talking point of the evening, it featured the word “BA***DS” in golden letters, cleverly nodding to Aryan’s upcoming Netflix series. Many praised how gracefully SRK carried his injury while still making a strong statement of support for his son. The highlight of the night came when Shah Rukh joined lead actress Sahher Bambba on stage for a brief dance. Despite his injured arm, he twirled her gently before planting a sweet kiss on her forehead, leaving the audience cheering and clapping. Fans online later described the dance as “iconic” and said only Shah Rukh could make such a simple gesture look like a scene straight out of a romantic film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood) About The Ba**ds Of Bollywood Aryan Khan's The Ba**ds of Bollywood, produced under Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, marks his official directorial debut. The series stars Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Mona Singh, and Raghav Juyal in important roles. It has been described as a bold satire on Bollywood, focusing on the struggles and aspirations of outsiders trying to carve a space for themselves in the industry. Special cameos from Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar are expected to add more star power to the project.