- By Swati Singh
- Thu, 21 Aug 2025 09:22 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Ever since its announcement, The Paradise has been making waves, emerging as one of the most awaited films on the horizon. The film marks the grand reunion of Srikanth Odela and Natural Star Nani after their blockbuster Dasara. Billed as Odela’s most ambitious project yet, it also showcases Nani at the peak of his career, a true pan-India star who has delivered successive blockbusters and secured his stature as one of the nation’s leading cinematic icons. While the cinematography of The Paradise will be done by CH Sai, he was seen opening up about the different aspects.
Sai, has always sketches before shoots to get an idea of how The Paradise could look. He said, “Based on the ideas of Srikanth, we utilised a lot of things to understand what might work and what won’t. Of course, there are references from real life, too, but using AI allowed us to try out various things before zeroing in on what works for the film.”
While speaking about Sivakarthikeyan and Nani, Sai said, “Working with Sivakarthikeyan was right in my comfort zone. He is very natural. Nani is someone who is super real. He goes even when he is not given any spotlight. He gives all his 100 percent energy even when we pack up. He gives all his involvement till the very last day of the shoot.”
While speaking about how each film comes with its unique challenges, he said, “In Idhayam Murali, I got thrown into a nostalgic mood. We were shooting in picturesque locales, and my mind often drifted to those memories. In contrast, we are doing The Paradise which was shot in the forests. For the drama, the focus was entirely on frames ready for larger-than-life appeal. But for The Paradise, we had to create its own visual world. It was a different challenge to make the audience believe in that world.”
Moreover, The Paradise is set to be yet another cinematic spectacle from Srikanth Odela, showcasing his distinctive vision. It’s indeed the magic of his detailing that has made every creative work of his create immense buzz. He has previously served as an assistant director to Sukumar in Nannaku Prematho and Rangasthalam. He made his directorial debut with Dasara, which garnered critical acclaim and became a box office success, crossing the ₹100 crore mark and emerging as the highest-grossing film in Nani’s career. With just a few films in his filmography, he has already become the talk of the nation, and with The Paradise, his stakes are only set to rise.
Adding to the excitement, the original soundtrack by Anirudh Ravichander, with vocals by Anirudh and Arjun Chandy, delivers a gripping and immersive experience, setting the perfect tone and enhancing the film’s overall cinematic impact.
ALSO READ: 'Pay Should Be Same': Kriti Sanon Calls Out Gender Pay Disparity In Bollywood, Says 'It Pinches More Than Anything'
Backed by SLV Cinemas, The Paradise is directed by visionary Srikanth Odela with music by the sensational Anirudh Ravichander. Set for a grand release on March 26, 2026, it will launch in eight languages—Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam. With its stellar team and global reach, the film promises to redefine cinema and deliver the truly unexpected.