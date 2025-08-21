Moreover, The Paradise is set to be yet another cinematic spectacle from Srikanth Odela, showcasing his distinctive vision. It’s indeed the magic of his detailing that has made every creative work of his create immense buzz. He has previously served as an assistant director to Sukumar in Nannaku Prematho and Rangasthalam. He made his directorial debut with Dasara, which garnered critical acclaim and became a box office success, crossing the ₹100 crore mark and emerging as the highest-grossing film in Nani’s career. With just a few films in his filmography, he has already become the talk of the nation, and with The Paradise, his stakes are only set to rise.

Adding to the excitement, the original soundtrack by Anirudh Ravichander, with vocals by Anirudh and Arjun Chandy, delivers a gripping and immersive experience, setting the perfect tone and enhancing the film’s overall cinematic impact.